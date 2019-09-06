Outdoor lobby cautions loss of wilderness experience as Mt Taranaki huts/tracks upgraded

Federated Mountain Clubs of New Zealand president Jan Finlayson says upgraded tracks and facilities can become a distraction for people wanting to enjoy a real wilderness.

Make our tramping tracks too good and New Zealanders could get squeezed out, a national outdoor lobby group has warned.

On Wednesday Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones, and Conservation Minister Eugene Sage announced significant upgrades of track and hut facilities on Mt Taranaki to improve standards of the Poukai Crossing.

It is expected to deliver a $3.7m annual boost to the Taranaki regional economy through increased visitor numbers of up to 40,000 a year.

STUFF Tracks and facilities on the Pouakai Crossing are to be upgraded with more bunks added in some huts.

The Provincial Growth Fund will contribute $13.3 million to the project with the balance made up from the Department of Conservation, Venture Taranaki, and Taranaki Regional Council.

READ MORE:

* 100% Pure Crowds: Is over-tourism ruining New Zealand's gems?

* Popular Mt Taranaki walking tracks and huts receive $19.1m upgrade

* Plans for $1m car park to ease North Egmont traffic congestion

* Taranaki Pouakai Crossing and tarns named one of best and most beautiful by Tourism New Zealand

* Pouakai Crossing a step above the rest for trampers

Federated Mountain Club president Jan Finlayson said it was essential for the development to retain a "simple" approach.

Rob Needs/SUPPLIED A Provincial Growth Fund grant will be used to upgrade the Taranaki/Poukai Crossing track and facilities.

"More is not necessarily better," she said.

Finlayson was commenting on the upgrade of Pouakai Hut from 16 to 20 bunks, and the Taranaki/Pouakai Crossing track between Dawson Falls and the track end at Mangorei Rd.

The group did not want to see New Zealanders "squeezed out" from enjoying the experience by having higher standards brought in, she said.

"This can happen as tourist numbers spread," she said. "The outdoor experience must be kept simple, and affordable with a modest amount of access.

"Many New Zealanders enjoy the outdoors for the communal aspect and often decide on a whim to go on a tramp, and some are happy to sleep on the floor of a hut."

Often rudimentary huts serve as an introduction for more challenging tramping experiences, she said.

Finlayson said the "domesticating," or upgrading, of tracks would become a distraction for people wanting to enjoy a real wilderness experience.

FMC were also concerned whether ongoing funding would be provided to maintain the tracks and visitor facility upgrades in future.

"We're pleased to see investment in visitor facilities on Mt Taranaki and also collaboration between iwi and DOC," she said.

Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland said the multi-million grant would prepare the region to meet anticipated growth in the tourist sector.

"The announcements are important investments in our region and support key areas of our regional economy with strong growth potential," she said.

"Mt Taranaki is a unique and significant figure in our region and our regional mythology.

"This investment into Egmont National Park will see Taranaki better prepared to meet growth as the Taranaki Crossing gains momentum."

Gilliland said enhancements to visitor infrastructure would help deliver a positive visitor experience, while offering the ability to communicate stronger cultural, environmental, and safety messages around using the mountain.

"As we move into summer it is timely to see progress, though work will largely begin after this summer's peak."