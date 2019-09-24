US Vice President Mike Pence takes first motorcade on Mackinac Island

Pence scored a first when he took the motorcade to a speech on Michigan's picturesque Mackinac Island, drawing some criticism on social media.

Vice President Mike Pence isn't hoofing it on Mackinac Island.

Motorised vehicles have been prohibited on the US island since 1898, with the exception of snowmobiles during winter, emergency vehicles, and service vehicles owned by the local government.

Travel on the island is usually restricted to foot, bicycle, or horse-drawn carriage, but Pence broke with the old tradition to travel from the Mackinac Island Airport to the Grand Hotel to speak at the Michigan Republican party's biennial leadership conference on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

The island was buzzing Saturday morning with questions about how Pence would travel to the 4-square-mile land mass in surrounded by Lake Huron. Hours before the vice president was set to arrive, members of the Secret Service and local law enforcement were posted outside the Grand Hotel.

Alex Brandon/AP Vice President Mike Pence is the first sitting vice president to attend the Michigan Republican party's biennial leadership conference since its inception in 1953

At 12.15pm, Pence's motorcade travelled down Cadotte Avenue flanked by Michigan State Police on bicycles.

Pence is the first sitting vice president to attend the event since its inception in 1953. His visit is historic - and shows the administration's commitment to winning Michigan again in 2020, said MIGOP Chairman Laura Cox said - but the stop created some logistical challenges while planning the long-running conference.

Malachi Barrett | MLive.com Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade rolls to the Grand Hotel.

The use of motorised vehicles is among other unique circumstances that go along with safely transporting the country's second-in-command to a small plot of land surrounded by Lake Huron. Pence didn't travel to the island by ferry, the most common way tourists use to get their fudge fix.

The Mackinac Island Airport has a 3500 foot (1066m), lighted, paved runway that is capable of handling small aircraft year-round. But that's not nearly large enough for Air Force Two, said Mackinac Island State Parks Manager Myron Johnson. The Office of the Vice President announced that Pence will land at Pellston Regional Airport, which is around 20 miles (32km) from Mackinac Island.

Julia Pulver, a Democratic state Senate candidate in 2018, criticised the motorcade on Twitter, calling it a "huge transgression".

The former chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, Mike Brewer, said the decision to use a motorcade was "disrespectful" and "unnecessary".

When President Gerald Ford visited the island in 1975, he travelled by horse-drawn carriage.

Cox said the vice president's security is more important than any local traditions.

Pence's presence also changed the meal schedule for the conference. Cox said utensils present a safety concern for the vice president, so his remarks don't come with lunch served.

- MLive.com