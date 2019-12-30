Cruise ship stops search for Australian passenger who went overboard

Marinetraffic.com has plotted the track of the Norwegian Jewel a passenger got lost overboard on Sunday.

A cruise ship is Auckland-bound minus one Australian passenger lost overboard in the vastness of the Pacific Ocean.

The man went overboard from the Norwegian Jewel about 7pm on Sunday off Mahia, south of Gisborne.

Security cameras and witnesses confirmed the man deliberately jumped overboard, a statement from Norwegian Cruise Line said. He was a 62 year old from Australia.

"The authorities were notified and a search-and-rescue operation ensued immediately. Unfortunately, the guest has not been found.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's family during this difficult time."

The Rescue Coordination Centre said three helicopters, two container ships, two yachts, and the cruise ship itself had joined the search on Sunday night but were unsuccessful.

On Monday morning the search had been reduced to just a helicopter from Eastland Rescue Helicopter proving aerial support for a coast guard but that was called off at noon due to the extended amount of time the person has been in the cold water.

All other search vessels had returned to normal duties, including the Norwegian Jewel, which was heading north towards Auckland.

The Norwegian Jewel has capacity for 2376 guests, is 294 metres long, and has 1069 crew.