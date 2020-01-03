Mum angry after Auckland Airport security refuses to let family fly unless 3 year old gets pat down

An Australian mum has complained to the Civil Aviation Authority after security at Auckland Airport insisted her young daughter receive extra screening.

Mariko Nissen and her family were preparing to fly to Melbourne on December 30 when she was told by aviation security that her 3-year-old daughter Yumi Timms would need to go through the X-ray scanner.

Nissen was told by a male security officer that after a certain number of people went through the metal detector, one was required to go through the extra scanner and it happened to be Yumi.

She said she told the officer that her daughter was only three and there was no way she would go through the machine by herself.

MARIKO NISSEN Australian mum Mariko Nissen pictured with three-year-old daughter Yumi Timms.

The officer said she would need to be patted down instead.

Nissen said a female security officer started to pat down Yumi, who was resistant, upset, and holding onto Nissen's legs.

After patting down her back, Nissen was told Yumi's front would also have to be patted down. Her daughter then ran off to her dad who was further up in the queue.

Nissen asked the security officers if it was necessary and offered to be selected for the screening instead, but they said it had to be Yumi.

ROHDE & SCHWARZ/SUPPLIED The new generation of body scanners are configured to generate genderless stick-figure images.

After a struggle and Nissen holding Yumi up for the officer to be able to pat down her front, they were able to leave.

But both Nissen and her daughter were upset by the experience and Nissen went back to ask how she could lay a complaint.

The staff member she spoke to "wasn't very nice" and asked if she had been asked for consent.

When she said she hadn't, he said she should have but questioned if she realised she wouldn't be allowed to fly if her daughter didn't follow procedure.

STUFF The incident happened as Mariko Nissen's family was preparing to fly from Auckland Airport to Melbourne.

The staff member told her she could complain to the Civil Aviation Authority.

Nissen said she was most upset about not being asked for consent.

"I think it's just that it is a minor and I wasn't outwardly asked 'is this OK'?

"I completely understand that they have to check everybody and I'm not trying to undermine what they do but I think there is a certain level of compassion they need to show for a child."

Nissen said stronger protocol was needed as to how to handle the situation if a young child didn't comply.

Asking for consent needed to be clearer "because it certainly wasn't when I went through", she said.

A representative for The Civil Aviation Authority was not immediately available to comment due to the public holidays.