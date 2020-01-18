'I grow my wine, I grow my beard': Sam Neill's free star turn in Tourism NZ campaign

The actor offered his services to promote the country for free.

Sam Neill may be working on one of the most anticipated films of 2021, but you'd never guess it from his free star turn in Tourism New Zealand's latest campaign.

Dressed in a Swandri and holding his "favourite duck" Charlie, Neill, who revealed in 2019 that he'd be reuniting with his '90s Jurassic Park co-stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum on Jurassic World 3, gives the impression he leads a simple country life.

"I"m here on my farm. This is Charlie my favourite duck. I grow my wine. I grow my beard. It's a beautiful place to be," he says in the short clip for the Good Morning World social media campaign filmed on his Central Otago vineyard Two Paddocks.

The Kiwi actor is among more than 200 Kiwis to have taken part in the campaign, which sees different clips shared to the Pure New Zealand Facebook page each morning. While most clips were made by – and star – non-famous Kiwis, fashion designer Karen Walker and former All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder have also appeared. The campaign has also created at least one new celeb: Penelope the Pig, a rotund kunekune who regularly greets tourists on Te Anau's waterfront, became something of a social media superstar after her appearance.

TOURISM NZ Sam Neill appears in the clip with his favourite duck Charlie.

"Neill symbolises what the campaign is all about, showcasing a genuine welcome and slice of New Zealand life," said Tourism New Zealand chief executive Stephen England-Hall.

"The warm welcome from our people are what stands us apart from other destinations and form part of visitors' lasting memories, alongside our stunning landscapes."

Charlie the duck is a bit of a celeb himself, having shot to fame after Neill shared a couple of short videos of him flying across a frozen pond on the farm.

Flight CH002. Charlie just walks/runs/swims normally , and then this weekend- majestic flight over ice TWICE pic.twitter.com/b2iYRHIGyv — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) June 22, 2019

In the first, Charlie swims toward Neill before finding his path blocked by ice, taking flight and landing next to him.

In the second, Neill says "Charlie hasn't flown for years as far as I can tell. But two flights in one weekend, I couldn't be more proud".

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds was so touched by the latter, he asked "Will you be my dad" in a comment below it.

Did I mention,delighted to be working with these old friends again? It's a dinosaur movie. I am unable to confirm whether Jeff will be taking his shirt off again, sorry. I'm a lot greyer now, but they are much the same. @JurassicWorld @colintrevorrow @LauraDern @amblin pic.twitter.com/f3u1xmoeQn — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 24, 2019

Neill's response: "Ryan. We've talked about this. I was only nine. Also, you're flying is still crap."