Australian couple fake cruise after cancellation

A couple from Melbourne, Australia have decided they will not be defeated by the small inconvenience of a cancelled cruise.

Instead, they got creative and decided to enjoy a virtual cruise right in their own home

The duo had booked a 10-day cruise around the Pacific Islands to celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary, reports The Sun.

@janeytrill via Spectee This Australian couple get creative with a virtual cruise.

The couple's daughter Jane recorded them watching an ocean scene on a TV as they recline back in their sofa, feet up, and wine glasses on hand.

She said it provided a bit of light relief.

"We laughed for ages over it and it really lifted our spirits."

