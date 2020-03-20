Australian couple fake cruise after cancellation
A couple from Melbourne, Australia have decided they will not be defeated by the small inconvenience of a cancelled cruise.
Instead, they got creative and decided to enjoy a virtual cruise right in their own home
The duo had booked a 10-day cruise around the Pacific Islands to celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary, reports The Sun.
The couple's daughter Jane recorded them watching an ocean scene on a TV as they recline back in their sofa, feet up, and wine glasses on hand.
She said it provided a bit of light relief.
"We laughed for ages over it and it really lifted our spirits."
- Stuff with Spectee via AP