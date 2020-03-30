Coronavirus: Young couple's life of quarantine in Auckland hotel after being denied Nelson flight

Alex Drummond and Ben Bradley are trying to make the most of their enforced two-week quarantine.

Alex Drummond and her fiancee Ben Bradley were expecting to be in Nelson by now.

The couple and their relatives had arranged what seemed a near-perfect plan for self-isolation, Drummond said.

After the pair arrived from Canada, family would drop a car off at Nelson Airport, and make an apartment in town available, already stocked with groceries.

SUPPLIED Quarantined guests at the Pullman Auckland get three meals a day but one man is unsure how his elderly quarantined parents will get home after quarantine.

The couple arrived on Friday morning after flying to Auckland directly from Vancouver. But it soon became clear they wouldn't be leaving Auckland any time soon.

"They announced they'd be taking 10 passengers off the plane at a time," Drummond told Stuff from quarantine at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland CBD.

Authorities started asking the pair about their plans.

Drummond and Bailey had flights booked and boarding passes for the plane to Nelson.

But officials said flying to Nelson would not be allowed.

Instead, they had to go to the Pullman and not leave their room for 24 hours, until they were free of any coronavirus symptoms.

The couple still aren't sure how they'll get to Nelson, but Drummond said the hotel and the food is generally good.

Meals are dropped off three times a day.

Supplied The Pullman Auckland hotel is where some recent arrivals have been quarantined.

A staffer brings meals to the door. The couple wait a few moments before retrieving meals in two bags.

The Government has paid for the room itself and the meals.

The pair have a landline, and wi-fi enabling some basic social media use and WhatsApp chats with loved ones.

Drummond said after the first 24 hours in quarantine, it wasn't immediately clear what they'd be allowed to do.

She said guests like her and Bradley are allowed out, but must explain why they're leaving, and provide names and room numbers.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF Last week these new arrivals were ushered into the Novotel hotel in Ellerslie.

"It says on the outside of the hotel 'quarantine area'. We've always got a few police officers here."

Drummond said the couple stayed in their bubble and obeyed physical distancing guidelines around other people.

ELDERLY PARENTS QUARANTINED

A Dunedin man whose elderly parents were also at the Pullman said he was worried about how his mum and dad will get home.

He said his parents will be "kicked out" on April 10, then must find and pay their own way from the hotel to Dunedin.

"I'm concerned about everybody," he said. "Mum's got a cold. She's in lockdown."

The parents tried flying from Australia to Christchurch but had to go to Auckland instead, he said.

The son believed a nurse visited his mum and dad on the weekend but neither parent was tested for coronavirus.

A form with information including frequently-asked questions was placed under hotel room doors within the past 24 hours.

The son said his parents were out of the loop while on holiday in Australia.

"They don't know the world has gone into self-absorbed implosion."

He said he wanted to ensure vulnerable people were not "dropped out onto the streets" and believed the Defence Force might have to help transport guests home.

He said he was shocked one Covid-19 information line (0800 226 657) was closed this weekend.

But another number, 0800 358 5453 (or for international SIMs +64 9 358 5453) was free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The son understood a different Auckland hotel hosting quarantined guests ran out of food on the weekend.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment about that claim and related issues.

Police confirmed officers were at the Pullman Auckland to support Ministry of Health partners in the "all-of-Government" response to Covid-19.

"As part of Alert level 4 requirements, any passengers arriving into the country that do not have a suitable plan in place for self-isolation are being placed in accommodation," a spokesman said.

Police were not staying at the hotel or bringing staff from outside the city for the job.

Multiple sites including the Novotel in Ellerslie were being used for quarantine.