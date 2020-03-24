Dancing Australian zookeeper becomes a star

A zookeeper at Melbourne Zoo has surprised viewers of a giraffe livestream with a short dance before continuing his work.

University student Rachel Thomson, 20, was one of those viewers and quickly recorded the dance so she could show her sister.

After glancing at the camera and looking around for onlookers, Adam, the zookeeper in the video, pulled out a rainbow fan before breaking out into dance.

SCREENSHOT Dance like no-one's watching.

The zoo's Giraffe Cam livestream began when social distancing and self-isolation started to become the new normal to allow people to watch the animals remotely.

Rachel said: "I thought it was hilarious, and such a great way to have a bit of fun with the livestream at the zoo."

"It's great to be able to share a bit of joy and a laugh with everyone."

