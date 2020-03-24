With sirens wailing, police tear down the streets of Mallorca. What happens next is unexpected; they pull out a guitar and start to dance.

In an effort to entertain the tourists and locals stuck in their homes in the town of Algaida on the Spanish island, these officers decided a song would help lift spirits.

The policeman asks: "Do you feel like singing?", before launching into the children's song Joan Petit Quan Balla, reports Reuters.

The Facebook video was filmed by Tracy Annette. It has now been viewed over four million times.

She wrote: "The police might be very strict here in Mallorca about keeping us in, but they are doing their best also to break our boredom."

Comments have been full of praise.

"Very thoughtful gesture. Excellent," wrote one commentator.

"That brought such a big smile to my face. It's so nice, to see so many people showing their nice side," messaged another.