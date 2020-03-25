Stranded Danes 'overwhelmed' by kindness of Kiwi strangers

The friends were at Christchurch airport waiting for a flight to Auckland when they head an onward connection had been cancelled.

When Danes Karoline Madsen and Emma Kjeldahl found themselves stranded in Auckland indefinitely, they did what every sensible young person does in a crisis: put out a call for help on social media.

Arriving in New Zealand on February 20, the friends had planned to spend three months in New Zealand as part of their gap year, picking up temporary work through the Workaway and WWOOF websites in an effort "to see the more local side of New Zealand".

They did just that for two weeks, at which point a woman in Dunedin agreed to lend them her campervan for a month and half so they could see more of the country.

SUPPLIED The pair head to the West Coast after a woman in Dunedin let them borrow her campervan free of charge.

As travel restrictions tightened in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the 20-year-olds decided to return to Denmark - only to have a flight on their route home cancelled four days before New Zealand went into lockdown.

"We knew there was a possibility that we could be stranded in New Zealand for the next four weeks, and so we quickly decided we wanted to find a safe spot were we could join the quarantine," Madsen says.

"I think we tried to keep calm and not get too emotional [about] the cancellation, because nothing is really sure these days and we knew we were not the only ones stranded."

SUPPLIED Discovering they were stranded in NZ indefinitely, the pair turned to friends on social media straight away.

The pair posted a message that evening on Facebook explaining they were "trapped" in Auckland indefinitely and were looking for somewhere to stay.

"Two minutes after we posted the post, people started writing us, saying they might know someone who could help us. So we were definitely more overwhelmed than worried."

They awoke the next morning to find their post had been shared more than 1300 times by friends with connections in New Zealand they thought might be able to help.

"People from all over and everywhere were contacting old high school friends, family members and acquaintances" Madsen says. "It was incredible how many people wanted to help... When we calmed down, we looked at who had concrete information and could take us right away."

SUPPLIED The pair have been 'overwhelmed' by the kindness of Kiwis and Danes alike at this difficult time.

Choosing someone to stay with was proved far harder than finding someone, she says.

They eventually settled on a family of five in Katikati who sounded ideal but, just as they were planning to join them in their home, their flight booking agent "miraculously" found them flights back home.

With flights continuing to be cancelled last-minute however, the pair say they will stay with the family if they find themselves stranded again.

All going well, they expect to be back in Aarhus, Denmark in about three days, but they appreciate that things might not go according to plan.

"We learned already not to take a day at a time, but an hour at a time because everything changes so rapidly," Madsen says.

"Denmark has been locked down for around two weeks now, so we know how our friends and families in Denmark have handled all the stress and chaos and I think that has given us a lot. We are in close contact with our families and they are doing what they can to make us feel safe on the other side of the world."

If they do end up stranded again though, they are pretty sure they can rely on the kindness of Danish friends and Kiwi strangers.

"We know Kiwis are a really open and very welcoming and helpful people. We experienced that all the way through our trip. But it was so nice to have the love and care from both Danes and Kiwis all opening their homes and using their networks to help us."