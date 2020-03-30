Coronavirus: I'm a Kiwi overseas - what happens if I get sick?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces New Zealand has had its first death from coronavirus.

Getting sick in a foreign country and racking up thousands in medical bills is a traveller's worst nightmare, but New Zealanders stuck across the Tasman or in the UK could be covered, thanks to our reciprocal health agreements.

New Zealand and Australia have a reciprocal health care agreement, which means that New Zealand citizens are eligible for limited subsidised health services while visiting Australia.

The reciprocal health care agreement covers treatment that is medically necessary.

New Zealand has reciprocal health agreements with Australia and the United Kingdom, meaning Kiwis overseas should be covered for medical treatment if they were to contract Covid-19.

'Medically necessary' treatment means any ill-health or injury that can't wait till you get home, and care that Medicare, Australia's publicly funded universal health care system, covers.

Similarly, the UK's National Health Service will pick up the tab for Kiwis needing medical attention, provided it's "only treatment required promptly for a condition which arose after arrival into the UK or became, or but for treatment would have become, acutely exacerbated after such arrival".

Services such as routine monitoring of chronic or pre-existing conditions are not included.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health told Stuff Australian and UK citizens are eligible for funded treatment if they have, or are suspected to have, Covid-19.

The Ministry is "not aware of any exception" to the reciprocal agreement for funded Covid-19 treatment for Kiwis in Australia or the UK, the spokesperson said.

SUPPLIED The Ministry of Health says it was not aware of any exceptions to our reciprocal health agreements around funded treatment for Covid-19 (file photo).

"If someone is a New Zealand citizen in the UK or Australia on a temporary stay, and needs urgent treatment, they should be eligible for funded [Covid-19] treatment."

However, this would ultimately be determined by NHS or Australian health authorities, they said.

The Ministry of Health warned that as neither reciprocal agreement provides full coverage, travellers should still have comprehensive travel insurance and health insurance.

Last week, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters warned more than 80,000 Kiwis could be left stranded if they did not come home immediately, as Covid-19 cases grew rapidly worldwide.

There have now been more than 713,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide.

The United Kingdom had 17,089 cases as of Sunday (NZ time), and Australia had more than 3000.

There are now 514 people who have either tested positive for coronavirus or are considered a probable case in NZ.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed 63 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. Of those new cases, 60 are confirmed and three are probable. One person has now died from the virus.

The country went into lockdown at 11.59pm on Wednesday after a state of emergency was declared in an effort to stamp out the spread of the virus.