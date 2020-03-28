Coronavirus: A Kiwi grapples with life and exercise under lockdown in Spain

Three weeks ago I sent our son, a first year student at the University of Edinburgh, a text. I suggested that given the number of friends and family planning to visit us here in Madrid over the next six months it would be helpful if he planned his spring and summer holidays with university friends for the weeks when our apartment would be overflowing.

I haven't had to prompt him for an answer because all of those visits are now cancelled. Travel restrictions, border closures and lockdowns have made them impossible. Now conversations with our son are focused on getting him a flight to Madrid before there are none, or the lockdowns in Spain and the United Kingdom prevent his ability to travel.

The first impact of coronavirus on our Madrid life was just over two weeks ago. A concert in memory of victims of terrorism we were due to attend on March 10 was cancelled. Then we discovered our local restaurant was closed. A few days later the government announced Retiro Park would be closing that afternoon.

SUPPLIED Bronwen Golder is living in Madrid, where the city is in lockdown due to coronavirus.

Like thousands of Madrileños, we exercise in Retiro four or five times a week. Our fast walking circuit around the park's perimeter takes an hour. On March 14, as we finished our walk, the park staff were hanging signs on the gates. Parque Cerrado, Sentimos las Molestias. Park closed. We apologise for the inconvenience.

That evening Spain's prime minister announced that Spain was going into lockdown, with immediate effect. The number of deaths had doubled to 288 over night, and cases had surged by more than a third to almost 8,000. As I write this just over a week later, 40,000 thousand people, 12,500 in Madrid alone, are now officially recorded as infected and 2700 people have died.

SUPPLIED Scenes from Madrid, captured by Kiwi Bronwen Golder, amid coronavirus lockdowns.

It is hard to process those numbers from the confines of our apartment, and images on television of sick Madrileños lying on the floor along the corridor walls of overwhelmed hospitals.

The rules of lockdown are simple. If you can work from home you must, but you can go to work if you have to, providing you have a certificate from your employer. If you do go to work you must travel there and home alone, and practice social distancing.

You can go to the fresh food market, supermarket, or bakery, but only one person from each household at a time, and you must walk or drive there and back directly. We cannot go out to exercise, and those with dogs have been told to stay within 250 metres of home.

SUPPLIED Fish shop workers wear masks as Madrid goes into lockdown.

My husband walks to the New Zealand Embassy each day while I continue to work from home (which I do normally so it is not a shock to the system). We take turns going out to buy food. There are no food shortages and no panic buying, other than an initial toilet paper flurry a few weeks ago.

The local market (one of 32 across Madrid that have fish mongers, butchers, bakers, cheese stores, and fresh fruit and vegetable merchants) remains fully stocked, and as is the usual way for Madrileños, on each visit we only fill our shopping bags with enough for dinner tonight and perhaps tomorrow.

Over the weekend all 32 markets of Madrid sent out a message with their contact details for online orders and deliveries. For the elderly and vulnerable who live in apartment buildings across Madrid, and for whom the Markets are normally a place to socialise with their friends over coffee or tortilla and beer, continued supply of quality fresh food will not be an issue.

GETTY IMAGES A man walks along an empty Las Ramblas on March 23, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

While food supply and panic buying are not a problem for us in Madrid, exercise is. Following the closure of Retiro, and with no lockdown exceptions made for exercise, we have had to find indoor options. By the time we had decided a stationary bike was better than a rowing machine the entire on-line supply in Spain was sold out, so my husband is now doing 30 minute circuits of our apartment building's six flights of stairs, and I, after years of teasing my friends about their yoga classes, am trying hard to enjoy yoga sessions on YouTube.

In the apartment across the street a young couple and their child follow an exercise routine on TV each evening and I watch an elderly neighbour walk back and forth along her six metre balcony for 30 minutes or so each afternoon. We are all adapting.

CARLOS ALVAREZ A man does gymnastics on the roof of his house on March 19, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

I hadn't anticipated the impact of lockdown on the sounds of the city. On day one we opened our windows very early and heard birdsong. A first. Their song has replaced the sounds that usually drift up from the street below. People making their way to and from work, or back to their desks after the normal two hour lunch. Or the chatter of children being walked home from school, or of families - all three or four generations - heading home after a Sunday lunch.

For me, the absence of the sounds of human life in our city neighbourhood, usually so full of noise, is one of the more confronting aspects of lockdown.

CARLOS ALVAREZ A man dances on his balcony on March 18, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

But the silence is not absolute. At 8pm each evening apartment dwellers across Madrid go out onto their balconies or stand at their open windows and for five minutes applaud the nation's health care workers.

On Wednesday the applause was replaced by a cacerolazo, a form of protest in Spain when people bang pots and pans with metal spoons. The protest began in Catalonia as expression of displeasure with the former King but now its taken a dark anti-Government turn in Madrid. The following evening however the applause returned. It is the new normal.

Almost two weeks into lockdown I am looking forward to our son being in Madrid with us (he is due to arrive this evening). And the delivery of a 5000 piece jigsaw. More than ever we miss our dog Cyril, who is enjoying a farm life in Wanaka rather than a posting to Spain. Apart from being a legitimate reason to take a walk each day, he would be good company when the enormity of what is happening beyond our apartment walls gets hard to process.

The worst is yet to come in Madrid. The intensive care units were overwhelmed long ago, yet each day there are more people needing care. This is happening to our city now, our neighbourhoods, our people. And it is heartbreaking.

Before Covid-19 I couldn't have imagined that standing on our balcony, applauding into the silence, would give us a sense of connection, and hope. But it does.

Viva España ! Viva Nueva Zelanda!

* Bronwen Golder is an ocean conservationist. She lives in Madrid with her husband, the New Zealand Ambassador to Spain, Nigel Fyfe.