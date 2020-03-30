Coronavirus: Stricken cruise ship with Kiwis head towards Florida

The MS Zaandam cruise ship which has been battling with an outbreak of Covid-19, four deaths and over 189 passengers and crew reporting flu like symptoms.

A cruise ship battling an outbreak of Covid-19 with Kiwis on board was expected to pass through the Panama Canal on Monday, but whether it can dock at its final destination in the US remains up in the air.

According to a statement on Saturday from the MS Zaandam's owners, Holland America Line, two people on the ship tested positive for Covid-19 and four older passengers had died. Currently 73 guests and 116 crew members are reported to have flu-like symptoms.



Stuff understands there were 15 Kiwis on the cruise ship, which left Buenos Aires in Argentina on March 7 for a 14 day cruise via Uruguay and the Falkland Islands, before stopping in Chile on March 21.

But on March 13, the Zaandam was redirected to Punta Arenas in Chile where the 1243 passengers were expected to disembark to catch flights. However, when it got to the port the passengers weren't allowed to leave the ship due to concerns about the flu-like symptoms the crew and passengers had.

Auckland resident Jennifer Margaretha said her parents have been stuck in limbo since as the Zaandam has been unable to dock in any of the ports on its route since mid-March due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

Over the weekend a number of passengers were transferred from the Zaandam to its sister ship Rotterdam and the ship was also provided with extra supplies, including Covid-19 test kits.



Margaretha said she's hoping her parents, who are now on the Rotterdam, will be able to get off the ship when it arrives in Florida.



"Apparently the captain seems confident they will be able to, but they are still negotiating over it."

STUFF The Holland America Line cruise ship MS Zaandam has been stranded off the coast of Panama and unable to dock over fears some of the passengers and crew have Covid-19.

The Panamanian government had initially been opposed to the ships travelling through the Panama Canal. But they agreed to allow their passage on Saturday on humanitarian grounds.



Margaretha said she spoke to her parents on Monday morning. She said she's been trying to keep abreast of the latest news reports.



"There's a lot of information out there, but it's hard to know what you can rely on," she said. "It's all so uncertain."

For now she's just hoping her parents can set foot on dry land again soon and get a flight back to New Zealand. But it doesn't look like it will be plain sailing.

1 NEWS "The last thing I want is grief on grief," the Prime Minister said in a press conference.

In a statement on Twitter on Monday afternoon Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis outlined his concerns about the Zaandam docking in Florida and stated:



"We have now received information that the Holland America cruise ship Zaandam is being given permission to pass through the Panama Canal and continue its passage to Fort Lauderdale as scheduled. No assurances have been given that they will be escorted from the ship to either a treatment facility or placed in quarantine. This is completely unacceptable!!

"We cannot add further risk to our community amid our own health crisis here with thousands of people already testing positive for the deadly and contagious Covid-19 virus in the tri-county area."



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said it has been in contact with New Zealanders on board both the MS Zaandam and Rotterdam and at this stage it doesn't have any information to suggest any of them have Covid-19.