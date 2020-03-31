American Airlines' crazy deal to fly during a pandemic

A US airline is offering a massive deal on flights across the country - one-way tickets between Miami and Los Angeles for just US$16 (NZ$26).

Aviation site One Mile at a Time said the economy tickets from American Airlines are available through April for the 3765km round trip.

The fare is just US$5.58 once taxes and security fees are taken off.

With the US becoming the new epicentre of the coronavirus, many states and local governments have issued lockdowns on the movement of the public.

This follows warnings that deaths in the country could reach up to 200,000.

However despite this, there are no official advisories against travel within the country, except from the hardest-hit states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does warn that airports are a risk of catching Covid-19.

The US Senate recently approved a US$50 billion airline bailout, but some believe that's not enough.

Airline consultant Mike Boyd told CNN: "We have an airline industry right now that is flying empty planes. This isn't going to save the industry unless we get back in business of flying people."

The US has just under 160,000 confirmed cases, the highest number of any country in the world, with nearly 3000 deaths.

The federal guidelines recommend against large group gatherings and urge older people and anyone with existing health problems to stay home.

People are urged to work at home when possible and avoid restaurants, bars, non-essential travel and shopping trips.

