Coronavirus: Kiwi's life 'up-ended' after escaping lockdown in Cambodian fishing village

Ben Herbert can't believe how someone's whole life can be up-ended in the blink of an eye.

The 25-year-old Kiwi from Golden Bay made it home "by the skin of his teeth" after leaving his life and business behind in Cambodia in a whirlwind journey to escape the country going into lockdown.

But the young chef hasn't given up hopes of returning to the the island of Koh Rong Samleom and reviving his wholesale bakery business in the tiny fishing village of Mpai Bay, where he lived among an eclectic community of expats and Khmer locals.

Supplied Ben Herbert, a 25 year-old from Golden Bay, left his life and business behind in Cambodia to return home to Takaka.

Hunkering down in an old caravan in Takaka for the two-week mandatory self-isolation, Herbert says he's enjoying pies and fresh milk more than ever, and passing time by cooking, gaming and watching "heinous" amounts of Netflix.

Herbert says his future is suddenly so unknown. He'd need to find work, or government support, to tide him over until travel bans have been lifted and he can return to the warm coasts of Mpai Bay, to live permanently shirtless and fall asleep in a hammock overlooking the ocean.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: Kiwi reveals his illness ordeal under lockdown in Austria

* Coronavirus: Nelson man making 'lonely' flight from Japan

It was a suspenseful, heart-pumping few weeks leading up to his return. Many times, Herbert thought he might be stuck in the Southeast Asian country penniless and without work for the rest of the year.

When he arrived on home soil last week, he took a moment to appreciate the feeling of the cold, hard earth and grass between his toes.

Supplied Life on the island is a constant battle between nature, the elements and the resources available.

He had grown so accustomed to the sand and dirt roads that covered the coast of Cambodia's jungles and wetlands.

Herbert had been told by people on the island that in Khmer, Mpai means 23, and that the picturesque bay was named that because during the Khmer Rouge it was Base 23.

Last year, Herbert made the move to settle on the island permanently and start a wholesale bakery, after working in Cambodia intermittently for years. He first travelled to the country three years ago to meet his father for the first time, who ran a scuba diving business on the island.

Herbert made burger and hoagie buns and plain loaves which he supplied to the guesthouses, cafes and restaurants on the island, while his friend Abbie baked sweets and cakes.

Life on the island was "epic" – a constant battle between nature, the elements, and the resources available. With no tarmac roads, no post, and no drinkable water, life was minimalistic, with cheap Thai knock-off equipment and appliances you couldn't rely on.

The Khmer people were "friendly, crazy and funny" bunch to be around, and the harsh environment, including living among king cobras and other wildlife, added to the "character-building" mayhem. He'd been stung on the foot by a scorpion once.

Supplied Ben Herbert is hunkering down in an old caravan in Takaka for his mandatory two-week isolation period.

The once quiet fishing village has turned into a backpacking hotspot in recent years. Budget travellers and tourists flocked to the picturesque cove with easy accessibility from other parts of Cambodia.

But with almost all business on the island being reliant on tourists, residents and expats stuck there now faced months of no work or government support.

Herbert says the island community was banding together to look after another, and dealing with the day-to-day life during what would be a low season anyway, but with the added isolation and lockdown rules.

There was no way anyone was going to be earning any money in Mpai Bay for the next six months, at least. "I just hope they can all get through it without losing too much," he says.

Supplied Ben Herbert ran a wholesale bakery supplying guesthouses, cafes and restaurants in Mpai Bay

Travel between Cambodia and nearby China is frequent. Until recently, however, coronavirus cases hadn't shown up Cambodia - at least officially, probably a result of a lack of testing, the Reuters news agency has reported.

Cambodia's Foreign Affairs Ministry recently said it would cancel visas on arrival for all foreign nationals, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

It was mid-February when Herbert and his friends on the island started to worry about Covid-19 outbreaks.

The flow of tourists began to slow to a small trickle, leaving them speculating how the coming months would unfold.

Countries around the world started taking aggressive measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 by closing borders and dropping flights, and they wondered how many of them could get home, and how they would get through the pandemic being stuck on the island if it went into lockdown.

Supplied Ben Herbert hopes to return to the tiny fishing village once travel bans are lifted and revive his now-dead bakery

But the main concern was how to slow the spread of the virus and stop it from reaching the island, as a handful of people had tested positive for Covid-19 in other parts of the country.

Most Khmer families on the island lived under one small roof together, with minimal cooking, cleaning and washing facilities, and many elderly. There was only the most basic medical equipment in the small medical centre that had two doctors and very few facilities.

The tourist operators, and Herbert, decided to close their businesses and online bookings to stop people from travelling to the island.

Police patrolled the village in uniform, enforcing strict rules, closing down businesses and waving around AK-47s.

It quickly escalated into a "now or never" situation, as New Zealand announced its four tier emergency threat level, leaving Herbert scrambling for flights.

He booked one departing for New Zealand in four days, but the morning before departure, received a text from the airline saying his flight had been cancelled.

Supplied Ben Herbert, far right, with the other expats and backpackers in the popular fishing village Mpai Bay.

He resigned himself to the hammock, accepting he would be stuck there for the foreseeable future.

But a few hours later, his mother in Golden Bay called. She had managed to secure him another flight, a collaboration of airlines including Air New Zealand, helping stranded people to get home.

Grabbing everything he could jam into a suitcase, he took the next ferry off the island heading to the capital, Phnom Penh. He bought a new face mask, tiny bottles of hand sanitiser and some cheap cigarettes to pull him through the next part of the journey.

Herbert was travelling with an Australian friend, Chris, who had also been living on the island and was trying to get home.

Supplied The tiny fishing village of Mpai Bay is located on the island of Koh Rong Sanleom in Cambodia. Mpai means 23 in Khmer, because during the Khmer Rouge, it was base 23

But Chris never made it through the check-in, because of the border restrictions in Singapore where he was transiting, which had started a "one way foreign traveller" policy.

Herbert says his friend was "absolutely lost for words" and proceeded to make his way back to the island. With his "get home bottle of liquor" treat in-hand and calling a tuk tuk, it is the last time Herbert saw his friend.

As the plane took-off, Herbert said relief flooded his whole body.

"It honestly felt like they were the last ones from Cambodia getting back to New Zealand, and there were quite a few of us as well."

Herbert is enjoying lockdown in the caravan in Takaka. He sees this as a unique opportunity for people to really get to know themselves and their loved ones, and think about what's important, he says.

"I will be giving plenty of hugs out to all the family once my time in isolation is over."