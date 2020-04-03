Ecuador's tallest waterfall has all but disappeared

San Rafael is the tallest waterfall in Ecuador, or at least, it used to be.

The 150-metre high fall on the Coca River has all but disappeared, and it may be thanks to the construction of a hydroelectric plant.

It is one of the theories behind the sudden change, although the area is also known to be seismically active.

It's believed a sinkhole has diverted the water into three separate sections.

A photo taken on February 2 by the Ministry of Environment shows the water flow is down to a trickle.

"A waterfall that has been there for thousands of years does not collapse, coincidentally, a few years after opening a hydroelectric project," said Emilio Cobo, co-ordinator of the South America Water Programme at the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

"These are processes that are in scientific papers, and there is sufficient evidence that a dam can cause effects of this type on a river," he told Mongabay.

Jorge Celi, director of the National Water Reference Laboratory of the Ikiam Amazon Regional University, said the event "is not common" and that it happens "every 1000 years", but he added: "I think it's a process that is accelerated a bit more by human activities in the basin."

Government officials have launched an investigation.