The status of two cruise ships still in New Zealand waters

Two luxury cruise ships are anchored off Auckland, weeks after the Government announced a ban.

But authorities aren't concerned, because the cruise ships were already in New Zealand waters when the ban was introduced and the vessels both disembarked passengers weeks ago. The ships are effectively sheltering off Auckland, with crew onboard, while a plan is being figured out.

Over in Australia, New South Wales police are trying to get eight cruise ships to leave territorial waters. While the ships don't have any passengers, there remains more than 8000 crew, and some of them are understood to be sick and exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus. A humanitarian crisis is feared if more crew get sick, yet the ships can't dock. Medics are heading to the ships to conducting test, and 14 people have been taken ashore for help. More sickness is expected.

In New Zealand, MarineTraffic Live Ship Map reveals two small cruise ships are anchored off Motutapu Island.

The first is Ponant's Le Lapérouse, an ultra-luxury liner that was exploring New Zealand in March. It can host up to 184 guests, and usually has 112 crew. It was on a trip from Auckland to Dunedin when it was forced to disembark its passengers in Wellington on March 16th.

The ship then returned to Auckland, where it has been anchored off Motutapu Island at the Auckland anchorage. This is where ships typically wait for their turn to enter Ports of Auckland.

A representative for Ponant explained the ship is due to leave Auckland on April 8, and will "position off Noumea". The spokesman confirmed 92 crew remained on board, with no illness.

Stuff understands the ship is wanting to dock on April 8 for supplies, before heading to New Caledonia. The ship's next cruise is in northern Australia in May.

The other ship anchored off Auckland, MS Bremen, has 83 crew remaining onboard. The cruise company, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, did not respond to a request for comment. The ship is next due in Russia for a cruise in late May.

A spokesman for Maritime New Zealand confirmed the Government had no safety issues with the ships, saying each of the vessels was acting as "one big bubble" and were complying with all Alert Level 4 requirements.

The spokesman said it wasn't considered a mass gathering. If the ships dock for supplies, in line with border restrictions, the crew are unable to get off the ship. Both ships are understood to have medics on board, with no reported illness.

