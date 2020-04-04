Fleeing my life in Ecuador to escape Covid-19

OPINION: I had been living in Ecuador for four months and was considering staying longer.

I had read newspaper articles, and heard whispers in cafes and markets about the coronavirus getting out of hand.

I was in my bubble of working online in cafes, doing volunteer work, and learning Spanish. To be honest I wasn’t taking it seriously. Then I noticed my friends were starting to stockpile food, and keep their kids home from school. Meetings for my voluntary work were being cancelled.

I noticed people selling masks on the streets, and hand sanitiser becoming scarce or ridiculously expensive. People whose livelihood depended on selling vegetables at the market were speaking of it closing. Those working in the many small shops were panicking about how they would survive if they had to close. I received a notification from my insurance company that I would not be covered for anything related to the coronavirus. I started to panic, and my parents were constantly ringing me to come back.

After a stressful few days researching and calling the New Zealand embassy, I decided I had to leave. I had to get to Quito from where I was living in Cuenca. I booked a nice hotel in Quito and would fly there a day early and ‘look around’ - the urgency of the situation hadn’t quite registered. I rushed around buying farewell gifts and started to feel a sense of concern as more people were wearing masks, and talking about what ‘was coming’. I looked at the already suffering Venezuelan refugees struggling on the streets and felt very sad about how they and others already on the breadline were going to experience.

READ MORE:

* Uncollected bodies lie for days in the streets of Ecuador: The emerging epicenter of the coronavirus in Latin America

* Coronavirus: 3M fires back after Trump criticises mask production

* Coronavirus: US appears on similar path to Italy, warns Vice-President Pence

I was beginning to feel very spooked. I packed my bags, and managed to hustle a pack of 25 masks from a man who ran a copy store. I asked no questions about where he got them with the current scarcity, I was just grateful to have them along with a litre of pure alcohol in place of hand sanitiser.

I said my farewells and as I was leaving my friend phoned to say the Ecuador borders were rumoured to be closing. The information was sketchy and every article I read seemed to quote a different deadline. I donned my mask and flew to Quito amid a sea of other masked, gloved travellers and airport workers. In Quito the feeling was eerie. No one could be found on the evening streets of this major capital. The hotel was virtually empty - just myself and an Israeli couple who had to leave suddenly. The next morning I ate breakfast and was told Ecuador would close its borders tonight.

I looked at my itinerary and assumed I’d be fine with my existing flight at 12:30am. An hour later I was notified my flight was cancelled out of Quito. I would be stuck in Ecuador as it went into lockdown for up to 60 days. I tried to call the airline and was put on hold for an ‘estimated wait time of four hours’. I started looking for flights online but right before my eyes saw them booking out. I panicked and started packing my things and asked the hotel staff to call me a taxi to the airport. On arrival at the airport things were crazy. Crowds of university students were trying to get out and were apparently given just one hour to pack their things and go to the airport.

Supplied Annaliese Ludwig on the deserted streets of Quito.

Older people had come off cruises in the Galapogas islands and were looking bewildered. Murmurings of borders closing in the states were spreading amongst other travellers, and the information desk was crowded with upset travellers trying to articulate themselves in basic Spanish, and people yelling down mobile phones. I eventually spoke to the ticketing desk and was put on a new flight out of Quito. The catch was that I would have to go through Colombia and endure a 12 hour layover. My heart sunk and the tears came. What if Colombia also closed their borders and I get stuck there? Should I pull the pin and stay in Ecuador where I at least have good friends?

After phone calls to the 24-hour New Zealand embassy hotline, phone calls home, and a lot of pacing up and down nervously sanitising my hands until they were bone dry, I boarded the plane to Bogata, only to be warned by airport staff ‘just be prepared that your later flight to Auckland from San Francisco may not go ahead’. I was exhausted and nervous but I was going to try and get out.

In Bogata I mindlessly paid an arm and a leg to get some sleep in an airport lounge, only to be woken after an hour to an announcement that they needed us to temporarily get up so the beds could be sanitised. Everything was alarming me, and my fatigue was deepening. I eventually, after a two hour further flight delay, boarded a flight to LA, and after a nearly eight hour flight was relieved to be now flying on to San Francisco where I had booked an overnight hotel stay.

On exiting the plane a stern border guard asked myself and another woman for our passports and walked us in stoney silence to the Covid-19 testing station. I have no idea why we were picked out of the crowd, but I was subsequently drilled about my health and had my temperature taken by a man dressed like an astronaut. I was cleared but then taken to a small room, where my luggage was picked apart and I was drilled on my travel history, if I definitely hadn’t been anywhere other than Ecuador, how I could stay there for four months, and why and where and who and the questions continued until I was almost ready to cry again.

I was eventually cleared, only to miss my onward flight to San Francisco. When I eventually arrived in San Francisco at 1am, I was dizzy from exhaustion and all I could think of was sleep. I got into a taxi and the driver said to me: ‘Miss, do you know this city is in lockdown’? My heart sank but I didn’t have the emotional resources to say anything more to him. What will be, will be I told myself. At the hotel I was told I was the only guest, that the kitchen was closed as were all shops and restaurants surrounding the hotel. All I could think of was what the airport staff said in Quito ‘be prepared for your flight to Auckland not to go ahead’. What if I got stuck in America when their borders closed? How would I survive staying on here financially? How would I eat?

I slept and slept and woke to a desolate view of downtown San Francisco. Frustrated, I donned a mask and ventured out looking for something to eat. After walking around for an hour and seeing a total of five people aside from police officers I saw a small pub had a door ajar. I went in and asked if I could have even just a coffee. He obliged and another man came offering top dollar for a dozen eggs. I kept walking at least trying to take in some views, and eventually two women approached me and asked if I was OK. I explained my situation and they were very kind and offered to walk me to a local family-owned Italian restaurant they knew was open and would serve me. I was able to order a plate of steaming over-priced Gnocchi and gather my wits. Grateful for my friends and family checking in on me via social media, I gathered strength to press on, get to the airport early and try and get on a flight home.

As I left the hotel they reminded me the city had a curfew and if I missed my flight I couldn’t come back there as it would be after 12pm. My heart sank and I tried to stay strong. My taxi driver, an older Palestinian man said to me: ‘I’ve seen many things in my life, but nothing like this current war zone’. We drove past major landmarks deserted and barren looking - like a scene from a movie.

Supplied The author looks for food in San Francisco under lockdown.

I eventually got to the airport and despite my flight showing ‘on-hold’ on the screen was able to board my flight to Auckland. The sense of relief when I hit New Zealand turf was huge. I eventually reached Wellington where I could not be greeted by my parents as they are elderly and my mother suffers from a serious health condition.

I’m now self-isolating alone in my parents house while they are staying elsewhere. I’m trying to process what has happened in the last few days, along with further changes like losing my job. I’m trying to appreciate the beauty of New Zealand and value sea views and their capacity to give a feeling of peace.