We're four Dutch tourists stuck in NZ, and we're having a ball

Supplied Gonnie Biemold and Jeroen Verheul are grateful for the way they have been treated in New Zealand during lockdown.

OPINION: As tourists from the Netherlands we had the privilege to travel around this beautiful country. When we planned our trip almost a year ago, we had no idea that a crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic could ever occur and disrupt so many lives.

However, in the middle of our trip the crisis escalated quicker than we expected and when New Zealand entered level 4 we had to seek shelter for the four weeks mandatory lockdown.

Despite some visitors criticising the measures taken to tackle the crisis, we feel that we have been treated very well and still continue to be treated very well. When level 4 was announced we were far south on the South Island. Nevertheless, we were able to drive our camper back to Picton, expecting to spend our lockdown there.

﻿We were pleasantly surprised that Interislander had managed to arrange extra ferry trips, allowing us to cross to the North Island and to reach Ohope Beach where our rental company had arranged space for us to spend the time during lockdown.

Jeroen and Lorraine from Rotorua Campervans in Lake Rotoma had done an excellent job preparing for the return of their clients renting their campers.

So despite the restrictions on domestic travel during level 3 and 4 we were in no way impeded to reach the destination where we would go into lockdown. That was the first thing that we appreciated enormously.

A second pleasant surprise was the reception by the people from Whakatane, Port Ohope and Ohope Beach. All were extremely friendly and welcoming and there was absolutely no atmosphere of animosity. And we need to bear in mind that this community was already severely impacted by the Whakaari/White Island eruption just a few months ago. Despite that (or maybe thanks to that) we got the feeling of 'we are all in this boat together and we need to help each other as much as possible'. The staff from the Ohope Beach Top 10 and Surf and Sand holiday parks have especially gone out of their way to make our stay as comfortable as possible. We owe them a humungous thank you!

Mark Inman, the manager of the Ohope Beach Top 10 Holiday Park, yesterday called us for a 'street beer' on the lawn of the park, of course duly respecting the social distancing requirements. This warm attitude, the spectacular sights, the great weather and the splendid surf and sea all contribute to most of us continuing to feel on holiday, instead of being in lockdown.

Our third and final pleasant surprise is the way the Government is handling the crisis and the way they treat both Kiwis and foreigners during the crisis. Sometimes foreign visitors feel that Kiwis are allowed to do more than they are, or the other way round. But we feel treated fairly and squarely. Yes, we are hampered in our freedom of movement, and we cannot continue our holiday as planned, but if we fall ill, we can count on New Zealand’s medical facilities. And if we want to return home we can do so as the Government has agreed on a framework for safe and orderly repatriation.

Supplied Time for a 'street beer' at the Ohope Beach Top 10 holiday park.

So, once we will board our return flight, we will look through the airplane window on Auckland and the rest of New Zealand with warm feelings.

Yes, this has been a holiday that went differently than we had planned and hoped for, but it has been unforgettable: a great country, warm and friendly people, awesome nature and views, great surf and sea and a fantastic climate.

Thank you so much for welcoming us here and allowing us to share the beauty of your country. As we board our flight home and recline in our seats, we will not be able to avoid thinking ahead of the challenges that are waiting for us back home. But first and foremost we will think back in gratitude about our stay here and hope that once we can return the favour.

All our best and E pai Ana, Kia Ora Aotearoa!

From Johan Goijaerts and Nicole van Berkel, Gonnie Biemold and Jeroen Verheul.