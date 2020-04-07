Coronavirus: 16 Kiwis stranded on Coral Princess cruise ship with sick passengers

Ken and Christine Hubbard are stranded on the Coral Princess in Miami, Florida.

An elderly couple and 17 other Kiwis are stranded on a cruise ship in Florida after the US Government banned all domestic flights.

Ken and Christine Hubbard, from Whangārei, Northland, both aged in their 70s, are stuck on board the Coral Princes, in Port Miami, with passengers who've tested positive for coronavirus.

"They're feeling like it's a life or death situation now and it's like being stuck in prison," the Hubbard's son Mark told Stuff.

"There's so much sickness in that area and they can only do so much to protect themselves."

The cruise ship has been docked in Miami since April 4 where most of the passengers were able to disembark and head home safely, Mark Hubbard said.

However, 17 Kiwis and a number of Canadians have been left on the ship with the passengers who are still recovering from coronavirus because they can't get flights home.

The Hubbards were booked on an Air New Zealand flight to New Zealand from Los Angeles on April 7, but they were told on Monday they would not be disembarking the ship and getting on a flight from Florida to LA.

However, the United States Centers​ for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced there would be no travel for cruise passengers via commercial flights and no non-shared air or ground transportation with non-cruise guests.

AP/WILFREDO LEE A passenger wearing a protective mask holds up a sign that reads, "Test Me," as she stands on the balcony of the Coral Princess cruise ship.

The ship was previously turned away from three Central American ports before reaching Florida, and the Hubbards have been at sea for 21 days without leaving the ship.

The Hubbard's children in New Zealand have been working around the clock to try get answers from the Government here and in the United States, in a desperately bid to get their parents home.

"The hard thing is we've been told they're coming home ... it's a rollercoaster of celebrating and then hardly sleeping and feeling totally powerless [knowing they can't get home]," Mark said.

Ken is completely reliant on a heart pacemaker and is running out of his blood pressure pills, while Christine has severe asthma, Mark said.

"They've been medically cleared and were about to get on the bus to get to the Miami airport for a connecting flight," Mark said.

He said this was the second time they were issued a ticket to leave, only to not see it happen, and then have to watch 14 people were rushed to hospital over two days.

AP/LYNNE SLADKY The Coral Princess cruise ship arrived at Port Miami on April 4

There's also been three deaths on the boat in three days, Mark said.

The Hubbards contacted Oliver Schooling at the New Zealand Consulate for help, who said the embassy had been working "round the clock" to try to resolve the issue following the decision to not allow Coral Princess passengers to fly commercially to Los Angeles.

"We are continuing talks with all the right people to try and organise a charter flight to get them home as soon as possible," Shcooling said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said it was aware of 16 New Zealand passengers on board the ship who were unable to board a charter flight from Los Angeles.

MFAT staff were in contact with the cruise ship operator to explore flight options for repatriating them.

"We understand how upsetting it is for New Zealanders stranded overseas, and the stresses that many Kiwis, and their family and friends are facing. Although it is increasingly difficult to return to New Zealand, the Government remains committed to helping New Zealanders overseas," the spokesperson said.

SUPPLIED/CLARE HUBBARD Ken and Christine Hubbard pictured with their son Mark, his wife Clare and their grandchildren.

CRUISE SHIPS AND CORONAVIRUS

Princess Cruises ships, the Coral Princess, the Diamond Princess, Grand Princess and Ruby Princess, have all experienced significant outbreaks of Covid-19 and been under scrutiny.

Back in February, more than 700 people tested positive, including a number of Kiwis, and 11 passengers died after being on board the Diamond Princess off the coast of Japan.

A criminal investigation will also be launched into the Ruby Princess in Sydney after it was allowed to disembark passengers and crew.

There has been links from the ship to a New Zealand cluster of coronavirus cases.

Napier was the ship's last stop on a tour of New Zealand. Since completing its journey in Sydney on March 19 there have been 342 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia among the 2647 passengers and 1100 crew on the journey.