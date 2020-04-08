Coronavirus: Cancelled cruise ship docked in Auckland's harbour

A cruise ship that abruptly cancelled its itinerary and asked all its passengers to get off in Wellington has been spotted in Auckland.

The Le Laperouse abruptly ended the remainder of its New Zealand trip and it docked in Wellington on March 15.

The news came the day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced travel restrictions, stating no cruise ships could dock in New Zealand until June 30.

LAWRENCE SMITH The Le Laperouse cruise ship is docked in Auckland, so the skeleton crew onboard can receive essential supplies during the Covid-19 lockdown.

New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan confirmed Le Laperouse was docked In Auckland on Wednesday, but only for supplies before heading back out to anchor off-shore.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Cruise ends abruptly, passengers let loose in Wellington

* Coronavirus: Everyone coming to New Zealand must isolate for 14 days, Prime Minister Ardern says

* Coronavirus: Cruise liners suspend operations and offer refunds after government ban

There is a skeleton crew on board, who have been keeping the boat maintained during this time. The crew would not be getting off the ship, he said.

"The ship hasn't had passengers for weeks."

O'Sullivan said there were still two ships in New Zealand waters, Le Laperouse and Bremen, which had been left in limbo while the Covid-19 travel restrictions are enforced.

Crew members were likely to remain in New Zealand waters for a while, and discussions are underway with various organisations, he said.

"We are unable to do anything until the end of June, and so far I haven't seen any alterations to that date," he said.

LAWRENCE SMITH New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan confirmed there had been no passengers on board since March 15.

"It's a long time to be sitting outside but that is the life of a seafarer at the moment unfortunately."

Staff on board are all healthy, and there is a medical worker on board, O'Sullivan said.

He could not confirm if the staff had undergone Covid-19 tests.

Auckland's Harbourmaster confirmed Le Laperouse had been in Auckland for the past three weeks.

"Originally she was berthed at Queens Wharf but since March 25, she has been at a designated anchorage in the Hauraki Gulf - together with another cruise ship, Bremen."