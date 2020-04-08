Coronavirus: German pilot's tribute flyover to thank Christchurch during Covid-19 lockdown

A Condor Boeing 767 and a Lufthansa Boeing 747 touch down in Christchurch as part of the German Government's charter flights taking Europeans back home.

A German airline pilot has performed a tribute flyover of Christchurch to thank the city for its hospitality of Germans stuck in New Zealand.

Christchurch Airport has been working with airline Lufthansa to get thousands of German nationals home after they became stranded because of border closures during the coronavirus pandemic, airport spokeswoman Yvonne Densem confirmed on Wednesday.

Upon departure from Christchurch on Monday morning, the captain of Lufthansa flight LH355 requested permission to fly over the city to thank its people for looking after stranded Germans and helping them get home, Christchurch Airport chief executive Malcolm Johns said in a Facebook post.

Supplied/Christchurch Airport Christchurch Airport is seeing daily early morning arrivals of Lufthansa aircraft, including two aircraft (pictured) on Monday morning for the first round of repatriation flights.

"Permission was granted. Some days just make you smile," he wrote.

About 12,000 Germans had registered to return home on charter flights out of Auckland and Christchurch arranged by the German Embassy.

An Air New Zealand flight left Auckland late on Friday afternoon, taking home up to 342 Germans stranded by New Zealand's coronavirus lockdown. This was the first repatriation flight to leave New Zealand to take Germans home since borders closed.

Lufthansa aircraft were arriving at Christchurch Airport each morning, waiting on the tarmac as the crew rested, and then taking off again about 9am the next day with every seat filled, Densem said.

"My understanding is the captain of [Monday's] flight wanted to say thank you to the people working at Christchurch Airport and the people of Christchurch for helping the German nationals in what we all know are extraordinary times. This is how he did it."

Christchurch Airport/Facebook The pilot flew over Christchurch to thank the city for its hospitality to German nationals stranded by coronavirus border restrictions.

The repatriation flights were generating huge interest both here and in Germany, Densem said.

"Not only for getting Germans home to friends and family, but because Lufthansa tells me the South Island of New Zealand is very high on German travellers' wish lists. We are hearing from many of the passengers arriving here to leave that they do so reluctantly, that they love the South Island, are overwhelmed by the kindness of the people here and are vowing to return."

Repatriation flights from Christchurch Airport to Germany would continue until at least Sunday and possibly beyond, she said.

Supplied/Christchurch Airport The Austrian Airlines and Lufthansa planes touched down in Christchurch as part of the German Government's charter flight scheme taking Europeans back home.

Negotiations were happening at "Government level" with other countries to set up similar arrangements.

"It is unclear at this stage which countries we may set up repatriation flights with."

A Lufthansa spokesman said Monday's pilot could not be reached for comment before publication deadline as he was mid-flight.