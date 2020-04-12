Coronavirus: German airline staff volunteer on 'emotional' flights

Lufthansa airline workers are volunteering on 'emotional' repatriation flights for very personal reasons.

German airline staff say they are more than happy to be volunteering to work on repatriation flights taking Germans home from New Zealand.

The last repatriation flight from New Zealand to Germany left Christchurch with a tribute fly-over on Sunday evening and Lufthansa airline staff have released a video detailing personal reasons for volunteering to work on the flights.

In the video, pilots and flight attendants cite how they or their relatives were in similar precarious positions with borders closing amidst the coronavirus pandemic. As well as that is the seemingly personal affection for the country of New Zealand.

Christchurch Airport Lufthansa pilot brandishes the New Zealand flag from his cockpit as he departs Christchurch Airport on Saturday.

"It's pretty emotional because I was young when I came to visit New Zealand, I was twenty-six," one pilot said.

"If those young people were my son or my daughter, I had to bring them home. So yeah, I'm moving ahead, bringing them home."

Supplied/James Hunter Flight tracking software shows the loop the final repatriation flight did of Christchurch on Sunday evening before departing to Frankfurt via Bangkok.

A flight attendant said she was stranded in South Africa as a tourist just last month when her airline secured her a flight back to Germany.

"I'm so happy to work for Lufthansa, they got me a jump seat home to Germany and so for me it was not a question to be a volunteer," she said.

"It's very emotional."

Another flight attendant said the mission was "very important" for her as her daughter was in Australia, so she knew the importance of returning people home to their families.

Christchurch airport spokeswoman Yvonne Densem confirmed the final Lufthansa 747 from NZ to Germany that departed on Sunday evening did a low fly-over of the city as thank you.

"A thank you tribute to the people of Christchurch for the support of the German nationals," Densem said.

Christchurch Airport Lufthansa airline crew pose with the New Zealand flag as the final repatriation flight to Germany leaves Christchurch on Sunday evening.

The flight, which was not the first to do a tribute fly-over, did a circuit across the central city, toward and over the Port Hills, Lincoln, Rolleston, across the city, back to the airport, and off to Bangkok, she said.

Densem said the airport assisted "about 6000 foreign nationals" get home to family and friends.

"This has been a significant and successful exercise Christchurch people can be very proud of – to have essential workers from across the airport and the city come together to assist these people get home."

Lufthansa airline workers have seemingly developed a personal connection with the country of New Zealand as the two nations have worked together to get stranded Germans home.

Flight crews have posed with pictures of the New Zealand flag and one pilot even brandished it out of his cockpit as he departed Christchurch Airport.

On Monday morning, the captain of Lufthansa flight LH355 requested permission to fly over Christchurch city to thank its people for looking after stranded Germans and helping them get home.

About 12,000 Germans had registered to return home on charter flights out of Auckland and Christchurch arranged by the German Embassy.