Freedom campers without the freedom to travel hunker down at holiday parks

Sergey Pograshevsky came to Taranaki to go surfing but can't because of lockdown. But he's doesn't mind too much, and can at least see the ocean from the Belt Road Holiday Park, where he is seeing out the lockdown.

German tourist Sergey Pograshevsky can hardly be called a freedom camper, he's in coronavirus lockdown at a coastal Taranaki holiday park with no freedom to travel about at all.

But he doesn't mind. He's happy to abide by the rules.

Pograshevsky arrived in New Zealand on March 7 for a two-month holiday and spent the first two-and-a-half weeks travelling the North Island.

Now he's one of several Kiwi and international freedom campers seeing out the lockdown at Belt Road Holiday Park in New Plymouth.

When the country went into alert level 4 lockdown on March 25 all non-essential travel was banned.

The New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) then closed 14 of its public car parks, which meant freedom campers had to find an alternative place to isolate and it was recommended campers relocate and stay at the Belt Road Holiday Park or Hāwera Holiday Park.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Pograshevsky is in New Zealand for two months and planned to head to the South Island but he's not sure he'll get to do that now.

​Pograshevsky said he was in the same situation as many others so didn't dwell on the interrupted travel plans, which included heading to the South Island.

To keep busy he's been reading, listening to podcasts and going for short walks through the neighbourhood.

"I'd love to go to the beach but I'm not allowed to do anything in the water but I understand that and respect it."

And what will he do when lockdown ends? "I will just go somewhere and be in nature and go surfing."

Belt Road Holiday Park owner Peter Crawford said "a handful" of freedom campers were continuing their stay on site, including travellers from Germany, Russia, America, Poland and some Kiwis who had returned from Australia.

Crawford said the visitors would be staying put until lockdown was lifted.

"I think they understand and they're being respectful of the situation."

And the campers had accepted the need to pay for a site, rather than stay for free in a car park or allocated freedom camping area, Crawford said.

"The reality is there's costs and maybe in the past they haven't had to contribute towards them and the ratepayers have, but they're contributing now and I think they're doing it willingly."

Meanwhile, 12 people are staying at the Hāwera Holiday Park, spokeswoman Joss Carter said, including six freedom campers from New Zealand, Germany, France, Canada and Australia.

"Everyone at the camp has been here since day one."

Carter said the campsite, which has 26 sites, as well as cabins that can house up to 24 people, was unusually quiet.

"We'd normally have a full camp," she said.

"It's quiet. Very quiet, but the people we have here are great."