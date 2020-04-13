Coronavirus: Government to charter rescue flights for stranded Kiwis in India

Liam Smedley is believed to be the last Kiwi to make it home before India went into full lockdown.

A New Zealander trapped in India says she's happy and excited that the Government is working on flying stranded kiwis out of the country.

Shelly Wadhwa said the Government's announcement was "better late than never".

An asthmatic, Wadhwa has fears for her health after running low on medication. She now says she hopes to get back to New Zealand in time for her son's birthday.

Many New Zealanders have been effectively stranded in India since the government there banned international flights last month due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Government confirmed on Monday it was looking to charter flights home for Kiwis stranded in India because of the Coronavirus pandemic, however getting them home won't be easy.

Foreign Minster Winston Peters said the Government was "in discussion with airlines and international partners to help those New Zealanders stranded in India return home".

Peters said bringing Kiwis home was a "seriously complex endeavour due to the current lockdown and the large number of New Zealanders in various locations around India".

Peters urged New Zealanders in India to take one of the flights as there was no guarantee when normal commercial services from India would resume.

"We are asking all New Zealanders in India to seriously consider taking our government-assisted flights home.

"There are no guarantees when international commercial flights will return to India and New Zealanders shouldn't be relying on that happening in the short-term," Peters said.

New Zealanders trapped in India urged the Government to help them get home.

Christchurch construction worker Liam Smedley, one of the last Kiwis to make it back to New Zealand before India went into full lockdown, said the country faced civil unrest.

"All the Kiwis need to get out of India ... it's probably the most dangerous place to be right now," he said.

Nearly 800 Kiwis are registered on SafeTravel as being in India, including 225 who live there.

India announced a ban on international flights on March 22, and the country has been in lockdown since March 25, leaving New Zealanders with no flight options.

People taking the flights will still have to contribute to the cost of the flights, which will be "comparable" to the recent flight the Government organised to get people home from Peru.

"We know that New Zealanders in a range of locations are facing challenging conditions. We continue to monitor the global situation and its impacts on New Zealanders abroad, wherever they may be," Peters said.