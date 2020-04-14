Airlines remove inflight magazines to facilitate cleaning

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, airlines have instituted onboard cleaning measures that include the removal of incidental perks. Gone, at least for now, are in-flight magazines. But what about tomorrow? Experts in the publishing field remain hopeful that the glossy travel magazines will return to their rightful place in the seatback pocket.

To better facilitate the disinfectant process, domestic and international carriers have pulled the April issues from their planes. Any magazines already onboard will not be replaced. Future issues may never leave the ground.

A spokesperson for Air New Zealand confirmed that Kia Ora magazine was removed from all flights too: "We have removed our April Kia Ora from our aircraft. We're working on next steps for the magazine after that."

"Right now, any publications that deal with travel will need to reposition themselves," said Linda Ruth, chief executive of Publishing Management and Consulting in New Hampshire, USA, "but I don't think we will see airline magazines going away entirely."

"We've made a number of interim adjustments to minimise nonessential operational tasks so we can focus on the safety of our customers and employees," United Airlines said in a statement.

"One of those steps is to alleviate our crews from replenishing all materials from seat back pockets except safety information cards and motion sickness bags."

Delta Airlines is following the same protocol. "Delta is streamlining its onboard cleaning process by removing nonessential items from seat back pockets, including Sky magazine, until further notice," said Anthony Black, a Delta spokesman.

With a drop in advertising and passengers, the global crisis could imperil in-flight magazines, a treasured diversion for more than half a century - if not for the dreamy destination articles than for the crossword puzzle in the back. Several possible casualties have already started to surface.

Two publishers and content creators with nearly three dozen in-flight magazine titles combined are adjusting to the challenges. Michael Keating, chief executive of Ink, said his company will have to withhold some issues, but he does not expect any of the 30 titles in Ink's portfolio to fold. (The company publishes magazines for American, United, Singapore Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines and Virgin Atlantic, among others.) He said his creative teams, which are based in the United States, Europe and Asia, will repurpose content for later issues or turn a monthly into a bimonthly. They will also boost the magazines' online presence.

"When passengers are travelling less, we continue to communicate with them digitally," he said. "However, this is a temporary situation, and we are already planning what we're calling our bounce-back issues."

Keating said future coverage could focus on the airlines' contributions during the crisis, such as repatriating travellers, and honouring personnel who volunteered their time. He noted crew members with easyJet and Virgin Atlantic who helped construct the National Health Service's Nightingale Hospital, a 4000-bed facility in London. The magazines will also embrace the post-pandemic landscape, offering inspiration to travellers eager to revise their original bucket lists.

"I believe that people may travel in a slightly different way," Keating said. "Travellers may crave wide-open spaces, cross-generational family vacations, enjoying the great outdoors and adventure trips."

Maxposure Media fills the magazine pages for six airlines in Asia and the Middle East, including Air India, Jazeera Airways and Air Arabia. The company cut some of its April issues in India after the government ordered a national lockdown. Sasha Somya, client acquisition and management head at Maxposure, said the magazines are still vital and are looking past the pandemic.

"We are currently working on the May editions for most of our clients," she said, "planning celebratory resumption issues to support not just airlines but also hotels and tourism boards."

Passengers can still read their in-flight magazines on their computers. Most of the airlines post a digital version of their magazine. United's Hemispheres, for one, shares restaurant recommendations that were adapted for at-home dining. The introduction explains the new reality: "Top Chef: All-Stars L.A. is currently airing on Bravo, and while past seasons have inspired us to reserve a table and eat out, the era of self-isolation has changed all that. . . . If you're sick of daily PB & Js and midnight boxes of mac and cheese, you'll want to add these spots to your quarantine meal rotation."

The Takeout Editions cover a swath of the United States, including the Midwest, Hawaii, California, the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies.