Coronavirus: What planes are still in New Zealand skies?

A small number of airlines are still flying to New Zealand, with some Chinese carriers continuing to operate long-haul routes.

Since the spread of coronavirus, most airlines have suspended services to New Zealand, with an estimated 80 per cent of the world's fleet of aircraft currently grounded.

Auckland Airport data reveals only four airlines are still flying international passenger services to our largest city. The only foreign long-haul carriers are both from China: China Southern, and China Eastern - each with one flight a week to Guangzhou and Shanghai respectively.

Qatar Airways - which was used by many stranded tourists headed back to Europe - ceased its services on Sunday. Qantas is also running two services a week to Brisbane and Melbourne.

Air New Zealand has the largest international schedule, despite cancelling 95 per cent of its services. The airline is operating three services a week to Los Angeles and Sydney, two-a-week to Brisbane, Melbourne and Hong Kong, with one-a-week to Rarotonga and Niue.

Only New Zealanders are able to return home on these flights - but face a mandatory 14 quarantine. Likewise, those in New Zealand are free to use these services to fly out of the country - but face strict restrictions entering most countries.

While passenger loads are low, the cargo-holds are full - with exporters keen to get their products into markets like China and the United States.

On the domestic front, Jetstar has suspended all services - with no return date. Despite that, the airline is still selling fares around New Zealand from June onwards.

Air New Zealand has cancelled 95 per cent of domestic services, but is still operating to Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Nelson and Dunedin. It will increase services during Alert Level 3 - after the airline saw a spike in bookings after Monday's announcement to move down alert levels next week. Movement at Level 3, however, is still highly limited, with just 10 reasons you're able to travel.

Air Chathams continues to fly to the Chatham Islands once a week; Great Barrier Airlines has one service a week to Kaitaia and Great Barrier, and Fly My Sky is also flying once a week to Great Barrier.

Cargo airlines have been busy, as options to send freight on passenger flights dry up.

Auckland Airport will this month see international freighter services from Fedex, DHL, Qantas, Airwork and Singapore Airlines. Alongside this Air New Zealand, Air China, Cathay Pacific, China Southern and South America's LATAM are flying passenger aircraft with freight-only to and from Auckland.