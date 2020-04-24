Coronavirus: Mythical Japanese mermaid said to ward off plague revived

A 19th century meme sparked by a reported encounter with a mermaid-like creature has made a comeback in Japan, with people sharing pictures online - and making sushi and biscuits in its image.

Amabie, as the yokai (a type of spirit common in Japanese folklore) is known, appeared in a Japanese newspaper article in 1846 which said a government official had encountered it in the former Higo province (now the Kumamoto prefecture), the BBC reported.

The story goes that the official was investigating a mysterious green light in the water when a glowing creature with long hair, fish-like scales, three fin-like legs and a beak revealed itself.

UNCANNYJAPAN/TWITTER A woodblock print of Amabie appeared alongside an article about the creature in a Japanese newspaper in 1846.

The creature introduced itself as Amabie and prophesied that Japan would enjoy a rich harvest for the next six years - and experience a disastrous pandemic. People could ward off the pandemic, the yokai added, if they drew a picture of it and shared it with as many people as possible. More than 170 years later, with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc worldwide, people in Japan and beyond are doing just that.

Victoria Rahbar, a graduate student at Stanford University's Centre for East Asian Studies, told the BBC that Amabie could be seen as an Edo Period (1603-1868) meme.

"Amabie tells the public to draw [it], and then make that drawing go viral to prevent the plague."

Largely forgotten for many years, Amabie resurfaced on social media in March, sparking the #AMABIEchallenge hashtag.

A search on Twitter and Instagram uncovers tens of thousands of pictures of the yokai which, while widely feared in the past, are well-loved in modern Japan. Some yokai don't appear to have humans' best interests at heart, but others are definite good guys and girls.

﻿Until the early 20th century, it was common for Japanese newspapers to report on yokai sightings.

Amabie's revival is apparent in the real world as well as the virtual one. In Japan, you can now buy hand sanitisers and face masks with an Amabie print and Amabie charms in the ubiquitous gachapon (capsule machines). Others have made Amabie sushi and biscuits and dressed their pets up as the merperson.

Amabie's presence can be felt beyond Japanese shores now too. Google Trends figures show people across five continents have shared posts mentioning the yokai.

Jocelyn Warren, a public health administrator in the US state of Oregon, recently shared a photo of a workplace whiteboard displaying multiple Amabie drawings.

On the Emergency Ops Center white board, we give situational updates, highlight daily briefings and enlist 19th century Japanese folklore in our fight against #COVID19 #AMABIEchallenge #Amabie pic.twitter.com/PUMf3pvaiM — Jocelyn Warren (@jocelyntw) April 23, 2020

"On the Emergency Ops Center white board, we give situational updates, highlight daily briefings and enlist 19th century Japanese folklore in our fight against #COVID19 #AMABIEchallenge #Amabie," she wrote.