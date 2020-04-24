Pilot plots giant flight radar kiwi over Waikato

Scott Montagu sat down on Tuesday night with a couple of beers and sketched out a plan.

When the sun came up, the chief tow pilot stepped into his trusty ZK-CNC aircraft - affectionately known as Piper Pawnee - and took to the skies above Matamata.

He'd missed flying since the country went into Covid-19 lockdown but he'd received the green-light from the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand to undergo a maintenance flight.

Over the next hour he joined fifty dots in the sky to map out a giant flight-radar kiwi for a select audience.

"I didn't want to go up and do nothing," he told Stuff, "so I drew something up on the flight radar and a few people picked up on it ... I wanted to add a bit of positivity to the current situation we are in.

"It's like the dot-to-dot book, you hit the fly button and follow the dots and at the end of the process you've drawn a kiwi. It was good to draw the national symbol and what better place to do it than over the canvas of the Waikato."

File pic Montagu was more than happy to provide a bit of laughter and joy during the times of the pandemic.

It took Montagu 50-minutes to draw out the kiwi. It was 32km wide and had a circumference of 104km.

Maintenance flights must to be one hour long and be carried out every 30 days as per the instructions on the airworthiness certificate for the type of aircraft.

"If you didn't do this the aircraft will become grounded and the money spent on getting engineers out is in the thousands.

"We've been grounded for four weeks. It's unusual for the gliding club. We normally fly three days a week ... If you ground any pilot, it is never a good day. You look up at these beautiful skies and you can't go flying and do your normal thing. It's tough and we are looking forward to getting out flying again and getting into normal life," Montagu said.

Maintenance flights were approved by The Director General of Health and The CAA. People are required to ask for the authority's permission and need to provide information on what they plan to do.

Piper Pawnee was built in 1982 and belongs to the Piako Gliding Club in Matamata and is a tow plane for gliders.