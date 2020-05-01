Coronavirus: Will the A380 ever return to NZ skies?

The largest passenger aircraft to ever fly turns 15 this week. And just like 15 years ago, today - incredibly - there is only one A380 in the sky.

According to Flightradar 24, the sole A380 operating this morning - anywhere in the world - was a China Southern Airlines flight from London to Guangzhou.

It was only a few years ago that four A380s could be regularly seen at Auckland Airport during the day, three from Emirates and one from Singapore Airlines.

While Covid-19 saw a flurry of Lufthansa A380s land here on repatriation flights, the future for the super-jumbo has become even bleaker.

Stuff-co-nz A Lufthansa A380 at Auckland Airport for repatriation flight.

It was announced last year that production of the world's largest passenger plane would end in 2021. Airlines have been turning to more fuel-efficient twin-engine jets - like the 787 and A350 - instead of the four-engine A380. Besides that, it was always a tough job filling the planes - the most common configurations could fit almost 500 people. Covid-19 has decimated travel demand, which could send many A380s into an even earlier retirement.

Lufthansa has announced it will decommission six A380s, with some already making their way to a Spanish plane graveyard. There is increased speculation other airlines could follow suit.

Emirates and Singapore Airlines are the only two carriers who flew the A380 to Auckland before our borders were closed to foreigners. Emirates also flew an A380 into Christchurch.

With speculation Singapore could join an eventual trans-Tasman travel bubble, we could see its A380 in New Zealand skies again. That would be especially true if Singapore tourists had only limited holiday options, meaning there could be increased demand to head to New Zealand.

It is unlikely we'll see an Emirates A380s in New Zealand skies for some time - with strict border measures having no end date - there is unlikely to be demand to fill such a large plane.

An outside chance would be a Qantas A380 flying into Auckland. If a trans-Tasman bubble were to emerge, we could see substantial demand. On top of that, it would be easier to social distance passengers on such a large aircraft. In the first instance, Qantas is more likely to use its fuel-efficient Dreamliners.

It is possible the A380 may never return to our skies, but unlikely. Demand will surely return in the coming years, and the likes of Emirates still has 115 A380s in its fleet. But for the meantime, most of the world's fleet of jets remain grounded - with no clear indication of when a return to the skies will be possible.