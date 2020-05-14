Coronavirus: The 'new normal' at New Zealand airports

After seven long weeks of lockdown, New Zealanders will now be able to travel throughout the nation.

As New Zealand enters Alert Level 2 in the coronavirus pandemic, Kiwis now have more freedom to move around the country.

Domestic travel is permitted again, and it's hoped that New Zealanders will help restart the virus-damaged local tourism industry.

Air New Zealand has increased its flight schedule, although it will still only be about 20 per cent of its normal domestic capacity.

From June 1, Air New Zealand will fly from Auckland to Blenheim, and to Dunedin, as well as Wellington to Dunedin. Flights from Christchurch to Hamilton will start from May 18, followed by flights to Hokitika (May 25), and Tauranga (June 1).

SUPPLIED Auckland International Airport's domestic terminal will feature more than 1000 Covid-19 signs displaying distancing requirements.

Flights also return to Queenstown, Invercargill, Blenheim, Rotorua, Gisborne, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Hamilton, Whangarei and Kerikeri.

Airports will look a bit different, with new measures and processes in place to help people travel safely. The emphasis on physical distancing in terminals, and increased standards of hygiene and cleaning.

Kevin Ward, chief executive of NZ Airports, the industry voice for 42 airports, said travellers should understand that this is the "new normal".

“Travellers can expect to see a lot of reminders to allow some extra space between themselves and other travellers they don’t know," said Ward. "New signs, floor markers and information announcements reflecting the Government’s official advice are now in place at terminals across the country. This will help passengers do the right thing."

He added: "Passengers should be prepared to say goodbye or greet friends and family outside of the terminal. This is part of the sector-wide effort to ensure contact tracing can be done.”

NZ Airports has outlined five key changes put into place:

Restricting terminal access to confirmed travellers only, and people assisting a traveller who requires special help

Special signage on seating and floors to promote physical distancing

Intensified cleaning regimes throughout the terminal

Installing additional hand sanitiser stations inside terminals

Increased passenger advisory signage and additional public address messages

“Everyone understands this is about doing all we can to preserve the safety gains we worked hard to achieve under lockdown. Now we have to pull together and get our economy going again and our regions and communities flying forward,” added Ward.