Popular Taupō hot springs still hot, but noticeably drier

Waikato Regional Council’s website notes that geothermal attractions bring 2 million people annually to the Taupō region that contains 80 per cent of the country’s geothermal sites.

A popular Taupō hot spring is drying up, but the reason why is still uncertain.

The Spa Thermal Park hot spot, where geothermal Otumuheke flows into the Waikato River, is a favourite among locals and tourists, particularly backpackers, and in 2018 was given a $1.2 million facelift.

Loss of the stream would be extremely sad for tangata whenua, said Dominic Bowden, chair of Nukuhau Pā.

“It would be like losing a tupuna – losing part of the family.”

Supplied The normally swampy area above the Otumuheke Stream has dried out over the past two years.

The wider area – the AC Baths and Spa Hotel – was also significant in terms of the development of the relationship between Māori and the first European settlers to the area, he said.

Anecdotal evidence that the spring is cooling is not backed up by science, but experts agree the stream’s upper wetland is changing.

The flow from that area has reduced, said the Waikato Regional Council, though monitoring shows the water temperature has not shifted markedly for the past decade – fluctuating occasionally due to rainfall to sit around 40 degrees centigrade.

However, in early December 2019, hapu representatives reported that the geothermal wetland at the head of the stream had become visibly dry.

Downstream though, the underground spring was still seeping hot water through to the bathing site, said Regional Council communications advisor Inger Vos.

“Our monitoring records confirm that the spring discharge has declined markedly over the last two years, and it is now one twentieth of what it was in early March 2018,” she said.

Chris Marshall The Otumuheke Stream, long enjoyed for its natural hot water, is of special significance to Ngati Rauhoto.

“We are not yet sure of the overall cause. We do know that the springs are affected by rainfall and the fresh groundwater table. The most likely factor... is long-term low rainfall, and this year’s drought will have contributed significantly.”

GNS geothermal scientist Chris Bromley said the changes would be part of a big picture – rainfall, groundwater levels and changes in the steam flow from the deeper aquifer.

“You’d need quite a study to sort it all out.

“I think the source that is discharging now was always discharging. It's just that we didn’t notice it because of the discharge slightly higher up. So there’s roughly the same volume, roughly the same temperature. It's just that the source has retreated...

“I think what’s happened recently is that the ground level is not dropping as rapidly as it used to but the ground water level has continued to drop.”

Contact Energy was working on it, he said, and had independent contractors like him also doing studies.

The Waikato Regional Plan protects Otumuheke from inappropriate surface activities, but the Wairakei-Tauhara area is classified as a ‘development geothermal system’, meaning an acceptance there may be adverse effects from large-scale steam and fluid extraction.

While historically the pressure drop from extraction at Wairakei had caused the loss of local geysers, but also the creation of areas like the Craters of the Moon, said Bromley, there were geothermal areas in town that were stable, showing little change since the 1950s.

Stuff It is accepted that there may be some adverse effects on natural geothermal features from large-scale extraction within a Development Geothermal System such as Wairakei-Tauhara.

“Some parts of Taupō have not changed in terms of the thermal features but others have.”

But for Bowden, geothermal exploitation meant changes at the likes of Otumuheke were “an ongoing and possibly permanent issue.”

“I think it is inevitable that geothermal steam extraction will affect ground water and natural surface features. This has been evident from the draw down from Wairakei power station and the corresponding loss of surface activity. It’s a fact and this is a real dilemma that tangata whenua are left to live with.”

Nearby operations within Contact’s consents include Te Huka Power Station and a new station being investigated at the base of Mount Tauhara.

“In the past, this activity has caused changes in ground level and changes in heat flow through the ground surface,” Vos said.

“The Spa area is one of three subsidence bowls being monitored to ensure the subsidence rate is decreasing. Part of Contact’s consent conditions is to reinject the cooled steam or water back into the system to maintain aquifer pressure to support the springs.”