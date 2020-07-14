Flights to Rarotonga: PM Jacinda Ardern shuts down talk of Pacific bubble next week

Many Kiwis are hoping a winter sun getaway may still be possible this year.

The Prime Minister has poured cold water on speculation flights to Rarotonga could be announced next week.

It follows the Deputy Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, Mark Brown, telling the AM Show that an announcement about quarantine-free travel could be expected “within a week”.

However, in a statement released to Stuff, the Prime Minister’s office says “there are no set dates yet, and any speculation at this stage would be very premature.”

Our border has been closed since 19 March 2020, after Covid-19 spread rapidly around the world. New Zealanders are currently advised against all international travel, and any Kiwis returning to the country must quarantine for 14 days.

Our Government has previously insisted a travel bubble with Australia is the first priority, but in a surprise move, Brown was on the AM show this morning saying an announcement of flights to Rarotonga could be expected next week.

It followed a call between Cook Islands’ Prime Minister Henry Puna and Jacinda Ardern last night.

“We’ve got a few little things to iron out with the protocols in terms of crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s. We’re confident we will be able to open [announce] an air bridge between our two countries within the next week,” Brown said on the show.

Ardern’s office shot down the comment, saying no dates have been set, and “the number one priority will continue to be the safety of both New Zealand and Realm countries. No one wishes to be responsible for COVID entering into the Pacific.”

A spokeswoman for Ardern said the call was to “convey that she has asked officials to work on timelines for reopening with realm countries.”

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said Cabinet will have the final sign-off and “hadn’t made any decisions on that yet.

“Nobody in New Zealand wants to be responsible for any increase in risk, in the Cook Islands or the Pacific. New Zealand and Australia, in the past, have been transmitters of infection into the Pacific, and we don’t want to do that again in the future.”

The firm denial of any imminent announcement indicates flights could still be some time off.

The Cook Islands Government and its Deputy Prime Minister has been approached for comment.

Air New Zealand said in a statement it was "pleased to hear discussions between the New Zealand and Cook Island governments on establishing a travel bubble have been going well. We look forward to providing safe travel between the two nations to more of our customers when possible."

Auckland Airport says it's been working on a plan to safely accommodate travellers of any future travel bubbles - ensuring they don't mix with those from Covid-19 countries. A spokesperson said "a range of operational, physical and time-separation measures will manage the segregation of passengers, with additional cleaning and sanitation measures also in place."

Flight Centre Managing Director David Coombes said will be "large demand for a Cook Island getaway" when the bubble opens up, indicating the company is already planning a number of special packages to help stimulate demand.

