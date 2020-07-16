'Why would I donate to my host?' Airbnb guests perplexed by 'kindness card' email

Airbnb has recently sent emails to guests suggesting they send "kindness cards" to their hosts - including, if guests would like, a monetary contribution - which has irked many a guest on social media.

"Like all of us, hosts on Airbnb are impacted by Covid-19, and many of them are unable to welcome guests," the email to guests reads. "Now more than ever, it's important to reach out and support one another – even in small ways."

"Today, we're introducing a new way to connect with your favourite hosts," it continues. "Now you can create personalised kindness cards that make it easy to send a message of appreciation or encouragement, with the option to add a contribution. We hope these cards will make hosts smile, and bring a little joy your way."

Once you click "send a kindness card”, you're able to choose a host, pick the style of card, add a note and opt for how much you'd like to pay. Detailed instructions are available on Airbnb's website.

Guests expressed their disbelief with the email on Twitter.

"There's a lot of weird Covid-related corporate marketing strategies, but Airbnb's suggestion that I send a 'kindness card' to a property owner who deigned to let me pay them money in exchange for sleeping at their property is weird even by these increasingly weird standards," @notstevenwhite wrote in a tweet.

Another user pointed out how the donation request might appear offensive. @olenskae wrote: "Airbnb has lost its (expletive) head. Why would I donate to my host? I can't even afford one house."

"Airbnb asked me to send a 'kindness card' to the host who made my female friends so uncomfortable they didn't want to spend a minute alone inside the apartment in case he came back," @dgottleib wrote.

Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit said the idea for the kindness card initiative came from guests looking to help past hosts.

"During this challenging time we heard from many guests who were interested in supporting and reconnecting with past hosts," Breit said in a statement. "In the spirit of rekindling connections, we developed a new feature that allows guests to send virtual cards with messages of support and encouragement to hosts who provided excellent hospitality. If they wish, guests have the option to add a voluntary financial contribution."

That's not to say everyone disliked the idea. "I don't usually dish out applause to unicorns but @Airbnb does have a unique way build community, the 'kindness card' initiative is admirable (and the UI/UX is pixel perfect)! #GoodJob," @apterson wrote.

Hosts don't have to keep the donation, and can instead send an equal value to non-profits assisting Covid-19 responders who need places to stay near hospitals or isolated from their family.

This comes as guests booked more than one million nights of future stays around the world on July 8, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday. That's the first time this has happened since March 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

