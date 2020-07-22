Lawyer must pay Air NZ $30k in court costs after failed bid to remove flying ban

A Nelson lawyer will have to pay more than $30,000 after she failed to lift her travelling ban with Air New Zealand after a dispute over entry into the Koru Lounge.

Earlier this year, Anjela Sharma failed to overturn a one-year ban imposed by Air New Zealand.

Her application was dismissed by Justice Paul Davison in February and now he's ordered Sharma to pay Air New Zealand $30,114 for costs and $3,657.21 in disbursements.

Sharma told the court she and her family were travelling to India from Nelson in December 2018, when an Air New Zealand staff member asked for proof they were allowed to be in the Koru Lounge.

The family had flown domestically from Nelson to Auckland on an Air New Zealand flight, and were flying with Singapore Airlines from Auckland to India on business class.

Sharma said, on her understanding, their business class tickets entitled the family to use the Koru Club Lounge at Nelson Airport.

While Sharma and her husband were Koru members, none of their children were. The Koru Club policy allows for members to bring a maximum of one guest.

Sharma said they were permitted to enter and remain in the Koru Lounge during a two-hour wait until their departure, after they showed a hostess their travel documentation to India.

However, while in the lounge, Sharma said her family was challenged on their eligibility.

Air New Zealand staff who dealt with Sharma and her family said she’d acted in an "intimidatory and bullying manner”.

Sharma’s behaviour and members of her family were described as being “very loud and disruptive” during their dealings with the lounge hostess.

“The report said that members of the applicant's family called the lounge hostess stupid and racist, and mocked and loudly mimicked her voice when she greeted other passengers entering the lounge,” the judgment said.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Justice Paul Davison ordered Sharma to pay Air New Zealand’s costs. (File photo)

At one point a member of security was called to the Koru Lounge and offered to call police.

“I feel Mrs Sharma uses bullying tactics to gain her own way every time she travels, we are always courteous and helpful to her, but she pushes the boundaries of decency every time she travels, and I would like to put a stop to her countless demands with us,” the report said.

The staff member said in the report Sharma and her family were not welcome in the Nelson Koru Lounge in the future and sought action to prevent this type of action happening again.

Sharma claimed Air New Zealand wrote to her and alleged she and her family had been refused entry, entered the lounge without permission, and the family was loud and aggressive.

She said the airline issued a warning that she’d be banned if she didn’t follow the rules.

Supplied Air New Zealand's regional Koru Lounge at Auckland Airport.

In March 2019, Sharma emailed former Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon disputing there was any justification for the warning letter.

Sharma continued to send communication and tried to check in on a flight and accused a Nelson staff member of lying and being “on a venomous mission” against her, the court decision stated.

An email was sent to Sharma on behalf of Luxon, stating her correspondence had been “distasteful and insulting”.

Air New Zealand imposed a one-year ban on July 2, 2019. Later that month, Sharma filed the proceeding to the High Court stating the airline was in breach of its contractual obligations to her as a passenger who had booked and paid for several flights she had not yet taken.