Private jet leaves Christchurch under cover of darkness after picking up two mystery passengers

A private jet prepares to take off from Christchurch Airport at 6.30am on Thursday.

A private jet which landed in Christchurch to pick up two mystery passengers has left the country under the cover of darkness.

Five flight crew members wearing masks and suits were onboard the Bombardier Global Express twin-jet when it touched down at Christchurch Airport at 3.20pm on Tuesday. The aircraft had stopped in San Jose in California before heading to Honolulu in Hawaii, and then Christchurch, according to flight tracking software.

Joe Johnson/Stuff A Net Jets private jet, mostly used by businesses, left the Garden City Helicopters hangar at Christchurch Airport.

It left Christchurch Airport at 6.36am on Thursday, heading for Honolulu in Hawaii. It was then scheduled to travel to Los Angeles, then to the small island of Bermuda in the North Atlantic Ocean before landing in Washington DC.

The jet is owned by Net Jet Sales, which describes itself as the “world’s leading private jet company”.

READ MORE:

* Private jet lands at Christchurch Airport for mystery pickup

* Learjet landing has Timaru abuzz

* Revealed: The six productions joining Avatar in getting border exemptions



Richard Maher, Airfield Operations Officer, Auckland Airport. Instagram: @airside_with_richard An Antonov An-124 jet has left Auckland Airport.

A Stuff photographer said the jet appeared to be “relatively empty” when it left from the Garden City Helicopters (GCH) hangar at Christchurch Airport on Thursday.

The identity of the two mystery passengers remains unclear, however several possibilities have been circulating.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Two mystery passengers and five crew members are believed to be onboard.

Film stars Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch are well-documented as being in New Zealand to make Jane Campion's latest film The Power of the Dog.

In May, 56 film workers were allowed into New Zealand for the Avatar film sequels and likely one other New Zealand-Hollywood production.

SUPPLIED The mysterious private jet is en route to Honolulu, Hawaii after leaving Christchurch Airport on Thursday morning.

Robert Downey Junior, Viggo Mortensen, and Oscar-winning director Peter Farrelly are also some of the most notable people to be granted access to New Zealand for filming in recent months.

Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) earlier told Stuff that, in addition to those already allowed in, there were international film crews arriving for five further projects: The Lord of the Rings television series, Power Rangers, Cowboy Bebop, Sweet Tooth, and Greatest Beer Run Ever.

Joe Johnson/Stuff The jet is owned by Net Jet Sales, which describes itself as the “world’s leading private jet company.”

It meant that 206 film workers, along with 35 family members, had or would come into New Zealand.

In April, during the coronavirus lockdown, a similar private Bombardier jet landed in Dunedin, picked up ten mystery travellers, and left again for Hong Kong.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Five flight crew members wearing masks and suits were onboard the Bombardier Global Express twin-jet when it touched down at Christchurch Airport at 3.20pm on Tuesday.

In March, a $100 million Gulfstream private jet owned by Saudi-based Rashid Engineering landed in Christchurch, even though only New Zealand citizens or permanent residents and their families had been able to enter the country for the week previous.