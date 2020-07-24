Air New Zealand boosts domestic capacity

The national carrier has cut 4000 jobs over the past few months.

Air New Zealand has increased its domestic capacity to 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, thanks to higher demand than expected.

The airline was operating at 55 per cent of its usual capacity in July and had planned to do so in August as well, but demand for flights has seen it boost flights by a further 15 per cent.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Air New Zealand slashed its network capacity by up to 95 per cent at one point.

Chief executive Greg Foran said on Thursday that the airline had underestimated how well New Zealand domestic air travel would recover after the country moved out of lockdown.

General manager networks Scott Carr said the airline would add or upgauge – operate larger-capacity planes – on more than 400 one-way flights in August.

“This includes operating an additional 408 one-way flights and 18 flights which have been upgauged to a larger aircraft.”

Routes to and from Auckland with additional or upgauged services connect with Christchurch, Wellington, Nelson and Queenstown.

Impacted routes from Wellington connect with Blenheim, Dunedin, Hamilton, Napier, Nelson, New Plymouth, Queenstown, Tauranga and Timaru.

David White/Stuff Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says the domestic market has recovered surprisingly well, post-lockdown.

From Christchurch, affected routes connect with Dunedin, Hamilton, Invercargill, Nelson, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Queenstown, Tauranga and Wellington.

Covid-19 forced Air New Zealand to slash its network capacity by up to 95 per cent at one point, resulting in more than 15,000 flight cancellations.

Speaking to the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee on Thursday, Foran said the airline’s international business had essentially been reduced to cargo and repatriation services.

But the domestic business had rebounded better than expected since lockdown was lifted, with even business travel showing signs of recovery, he said.

SUPPLIED Aviation analyst David Mackenzie says Air New Zealand is “a seasoned competitor” but may face some stiff competition on home soil.

However, one industry expert says the national carrier is at risk of losing market share in New Zealand to overseas airlines that are in a better financial position and looking for opportunities to expand.

The national carrier currently has just low-cost carrier Jetstar to compete with on five main trunk routes. It also has some regional competition from small third tier airlines.

Foran told the committee that the airline went from fielding about 5000 calls a day before Covid-19 to as many as 75,000 a day during the crisis.

“We weren’t ready to handle this. We’ve reacted as quickly as we could,” he said.

“The reality is our systems and processes just could not cope.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jetstar resumed its domestic operation in New Zealand on July 1.

Air New Zealand released a new online credit redemption tool on Monday, for the more than 300,000 customers who held credit for coronavirus-related disruptions.

Foran said the tool was a “minimum viable product” and basic in the functions it could perform but the airline would develop it further.

“Trust me, we will not leave this stone unturned because you never know when Covid-20 might come back and we would not want to find ourselves in the same situation we’ve found ourselves now.”

The airline has made 4100 staff redundant due to Covid-19, he said. At the same time it’s bolstered the number of employees in its contact centre to cope with a tsunami of customer inquiries.