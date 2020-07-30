Coronavirus: Kiwis stranded in the UK granted last-minute visa extensions

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

The United Kingdom has announced a further visa extension for foreigners stuck there because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Border closures, travel restrictions, and frequent flight cancellations have made it difficult for many people wanting to return to their home countries - including New Zealand - to do so.

To prevent people from overstaying through no fault of their own, the UK government has twice previously extended all temporary visas that were due to expire from late January.

AP During the grace period granted in the UK, visa-holders can continue to work, study or rent accommodation if they are already allowed to under their existing conditions, the Home Office said.

The latest extension was to last until July 31 but as the problems getting home persist it has granted another month's grace, until August 31.

The UK Home Office instruction is still that those who benefit from the visa extension "are expected to take all reasonable steps to leave the UK before this date where it is possible to do so".

That has proven difficult for many New Zealanders, with flights difficult to come by since the beginning of the lockdown. When they did find one - and when it was within their price range - they have often been cancelled.

Last week, National Party foreign affairs spokesperson Simon Bridges called for Foreign Minister Winston Peters to intervene and talk to his counterparts in the UK government, or risk appearing to abandon New Zealanders in the UK.

Those who do manage to return are unlikely to face co-payments for mandatory 14-day isolation unless they are planning to stay temporarily.

The government expects to pass legislation under urgency in the coming days allowing it to charge people some of the costs of managed isolation, but it is not clear when the regulations would come into force. The law must be enacted before the House rises next Thursday pending the election.

