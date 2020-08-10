Coronavirus: Managed isolation and quarantine fees taking effect from midnight

Minister responsible for managed isolation and quarantine Megan Woods talks about passing the bill to charge returnees. (First published August 5, 2020)

From Tuesday, Kiwis returning from holidays abroad will be hit with the managed isolation and quarantine bill on their arrival.

The charges officially come into effect from 12.01am August 11.

The new requirement was introduced and acted on quite quickly – Housing Minister Megan Woods announced plans to charge travellers on July 29, a week later, on August 5, Government passed the law to make it possible.

Here’s a breakdown of what is changing.

Iain McGregor/Stuff All new arrivals, unless exempt, will be charged for managed isolation and quarantine.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

Adults are charged a blanket fee of $3100. Additional adults staying in the same room will be charged $950 each, children aged 3 to 17 are charged $475 extra.

Children under the age of 3 aren’t charged in a shared room.

WHO WILL BE CHARGED?

Those travelling abroad after the law change – August 5 – and returning to New Zealand will have to cough up the cost of isolation and quarantine.

Kiwis who left before 12.01am on August 11 will have to pay if they’re staying less than 90 days. This includes New Zealand citizens, residence class visa holders, and Australian citizens and permanent residents who usually live in New Zealand.

Temporary visa holders will have to pay, but there are some who may be exempt.

Critical workers who are entering with exemptions also have to pay.

WHO DOESN’T HAVE TO PAY?

New Zealanders who were overseas before August 11 won’t have to pay if they’re staying longer than 90 days.

Temporary visa holders who left New Zealand before March 19 – when the borders shut – and who were residing in New Zealand at that time also don’t have to pay.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Kiwis returning from overseas who are staying more than 90 days won’t have to pay.

ARE THERE EXEMPTIONS?

There are a number of exemptions available for people in specific situations.

These include people travelling to attend the sentencing of the person convicted of the Christchurch mosque attacks, someone caring for a person in managed isolation, refugees, deportees, as well as diplomats, consular staff and their families.

New Zealand citizens who live in the Cook Islands, Niue or Tokelau are also exempt if they’re travelling for medical treatment or transiting through New Zealand after arriving from another country.