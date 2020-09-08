An unusual sight in Christchurch as airport welcomes South African Airways

Christchurch Airport has welcomed an unusual visitor to these shores – South African Airways (SAA) Flight SA2984 from Johannesburg.

The A346 touched down on the South Island at 11.45am on Tuesday morning after a 12-hour 42-minute journey, according to FlightAware. It’s the first time that SAA has flown into Christchurch.

The service is a repatriation flight, bringing home 156 Kiwis who have been stranded abroad. The New Zealanders will now go into 14 days of managed isolation.

On Thursday the jet will journey back to South Africa.

Not every day you see three German planes in Christchurch.

It’s been a tough year for state-owned SAA. Administrators took it over last December after years of financial losses. The airline needs at least 10 billion rand (NZ$893 million) of funding for an approved rescue plan to work, reports Reuters.

The airline joins a list of unlikely visitors to Christchurch since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

German airlines Lufthansa and Condor, as well as the likes of Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines, have all journeyed to the South Island to take thousands of people back home on mercy flights.