On a wing and a prayer: Airline offers 'flight to nowhere' over sacred sites

There’s been plenty of news about worldwide airlines launching scenic “flights to nowhere”, and there was even a Qantas “flight to somewhere” after Australian state borders opened. However, Thai Airways is taking a bit of divine inspiration for its latest special flight.

The "Magical Flying Experience" will bring chanting worshippers over 99 sacred sites in the kingdom on November 30.

Wiwat Piyawiroj, executive vice president for Thai's commercial operations, told the Bangkok Post that it is a “new travel experience”.

“There will be no landing during the flight and passengers will receive positive energy from chanting while onboard,” said Piyawiroj.

It costs 10,000 baht (NZ$480) for business class and about 6000 baht (NZ$288) for economy for the three-hour flight.

THAI AIRWAYS Thai Airways opened a new plane-themed restaurant in Bangkok.

Like many airlines, Thai Airways has been struggling financially since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, undergoing massive restructuring.

It has, however, been very active in diversifying its offerings though.

Last month, it started selling street food in a bid to raise funds. The flag carrier sold pieces of fried dough - known locally as Pa Tong Go - with steamed purple custard for 50 baht (NZ$2.45).

The airline also opened a plane-themed restaurant at its headquarters in Bangkok.

Allison Joyce/Getty Images The restaurant is also helping keep Thai Airways staff employed.

The space included first-class and economy seats where customers can choose from a range of food normally served at 30,000 feet.

In September, wannabe pilots were also offered the chance to access its professional flight simulator.

