First Covid-19 test lab on a cruise ship announced

Viking Cruises has announced the world’s first Covid-19 testing lab on a cruise ship.

The facility on the Viking Star will allow PCR testing, a non-invasive saliva test, for all crew members and guests.

Matt Grimes, Vice President of Maritime Operations for Viking, said the company had been “working on this for a number of months”.

“Today is important as it moves us one step closer to operating cruises again, without compromising the safety of our guests and crew,” said Grimes.

SUPPLIED Viking Star is a 930-passenger vessel.

“In our view, continuous PCR testing, along with our extensive onboard hygiene protocols, will lead to making Viking ships a safe place to get away to and explore the world.”

Cruise lines have been one of the worst-hit industries by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most worldwide sailings have been suspended until 2021.