Covid-19: Aus needs clearer rules before quarantine-free travel, Jacinda Ardern says

Much of Australia has opened its borders to Kiwis eager to travel across the ditch quarantine-free. But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern isn’t quite ready to reciprocate the offer.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB on Monday, Ardern said she was still waiting for clarification on each state’s Covid-19 border control management systems.

“One of the things that we’ve been asking for is just for clarity on how those internal borders [are working].”

New South Wales, the Northern Territory, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria have all opened their borders to allow New Zealanders to travel without the need to quarantine on arrival. The one-way bubble originally began with New South Wales and the Northern Territory on October 16.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Latest community case visited restaurants in Auckland Airport and Wellington

* 'Desperately disappointed': MIQ squeeze leads to calls for change

* The Detail: How Taiwan is beating Covid and saving its economy

* Coronavirus: Why the Tasman bubble won't happen until 2021



Ardern said she has spoken with her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison about her reservations on the matter.

“We do want to make sure that we do this properly.”

States and territories in Australia are beginning to remove restrictions on inter-state travellers, aligning with Morrison’s plan to reopen the country by Christmas.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has spoken with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison about her need for clarification on state border controls.

While the country has marked several days with no new community cases nationwide, longer case-free periods are needed before two-way quarantine-free travel is even considered.

“We haven’t had full clear periods from some of those states for community transmission, and that’s still our threshold,” Ardern told Newstalk ZB.

Ardern previously highlighted 28-days Covid-free as the desired threshold.

The state of Victoria, which has opened up to New Zealand, recorded no new cases for nine days on Sunday. The entire country recorded its first day of no cases last week.

Ardern floated the idea of potentially being able to open and close the border to different parts of Australia, depending on hotspots that may break out.

For example, quarantine-free travel from Victoria could be suspended if an outbreak emerges, but travel to Queensland could remain, provided it has a suitable border control regime in place.

Forty-four of New Zealand’s 48 active Covid-19 cases are international arrivals in managed isolation and quarantine. Ardern told RNZ’s Morning Report on Monday there is an increasing number of people coming back to New Zealand with the virus at the moment.