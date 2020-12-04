Freedom campers to have fewer sites across Tasman District

Overcrowding in January at the Waitapu Bridge freedom camping site in Golden Bay. The popular spot is coming off the Tasman District Council schedule of freedom camping sites. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is taking over control of the area, which it intends to manage jointly with Manawhenua ki Mohua.

Sites at Waitapu Bridge and Taupata in Golden Bay will not be open to freedom campers this summer, while visitors in non self-contained vehicles must also steer clear of Decks Reserve at Motueka.

Tasman District councillors on Thursday agreed to amend the council’s Freedom Camping Bylaw to accommodate the changes, which are due to become operative on December 7.

The move comes after the council received more than 120 submissions in response to a proposal in October to amend sections of the bylaw.

A hearing panel of elected representatives in November considered the submissions and recommended the changes to the full council. The panel also recommended that a proposal to use the former Rototai tip site in Golden Bay as a freedom camping site for up to 60 vehicles not be allowed. All the panel’s recommendations were adopted by the council.

Within the submissions was “near universal support” for the closure of the freedom camping site at Taupata and majority support for the removal of Waitapu Bridge as a spot for freedom campers. There has long been opposition to the use of both locations for freedom campers.

The Waitapu Bridge spot, alongside State Highway 60 near Takaka, was popular and – at times – overcrowded.

SUPPLIED Ron Eckman, of Forest & Bird, explains to some freedom campers in 2019 why they must stay off the beach at high tide near the Taupata Gravel Reserve site. It is a roosting area for birds including godwits, South Island pied oystercatchers, white-fronted terns and banded dotterels. The spot will no longer be advertised as a freedom camping site.

Manawhenua ki Mohua – an iwi-mandated organisation representing Ngāti Tama, Te Ātiawa and Ngāti Rārua in Golden Bay – passed a motion to support a planned request in February by the Golden Bay Community Board to prohibit freedom camping at Waitapu Bridge.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is taking over control of the spot so it needed to be removed from the schedule of freedom camping sites in the council’s bylaw. A transport agency spokesman in October said Waka Kotahi intended to manage the site jointly with Manawhenua ki Mohua.

Calls to prohibit freedom camping at Taupata Gravel Reserve, near Pūponga acknowledged the site was a high-tide roosting area for birds including godwits, South Island pied oystercatchers, white-fronted terns and banded dotterels.

The hearing panel noted that while Taupata would no longer be advertised as a freedom camping site, its location on a road reserve meant self-contained vehicles could not be banned.

It was the second time the former Rototai tip site was suggested as a freedom camping spot. A similar proposal in 2017 was opposed by some members of the community as it was this time. The hearing panel recommended it not be used because it is in a coastal estuarine environment and a “highly significant cultural area”.

For Decks Reserve at Motueka, the panel recommended the removal of the six non self-contained spots and their reallocation for self-contained vehicles because “the use of the facilities in the area are inadequate and inappropriate”.

Hearing panel member, councillor Trindi Walker said the amended bylaw would align with the council’s Responsible Freedom Camping Strategy, which was adopted in April.