Advice to flight attendants in China: Wear nappies for Covid-19 protection

New guidelines to flight attendants in China to prevent Covid-19 transmission have included a rather unusual suggestion.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China is advising crew should wear nappies to reduce the need of toilet breaks, reports CNN.

In the guidelines, entitled Technical Guidelines for Epidemic Prevention and Control for Airlines, Sixth Edition, it suggests a range of ways to deal with flights from high-risk countries. Among them, the use of masks, gloves and goggles for the crew.

But it also adds that "it is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks”.

While the measure may sound extreme, toilets have been highlighted as a particular danger area to contract the virus due to the numerous contact points.

In one case earlier this year, it is believed a traveller from Italy to South Korea contracted coronavirus in the toilet as it was the only place she removed her N95 mask.

The researchers at Soonchunhyang University College of Medicine in Seoul wrote that the airline and the woman had followed all safety precautions.

“The toilet was shared by passengers sitting nearby, including an asymptomatic patient. She was seated 3 rows away from the asymptomatic patient,” said the report.

“Given that she did not go outside and had self-quarantined for three weeks alone at her home in Italy before the flight and did not use public transportation to get to the airport, it is highly likely that her infection was transmitted in the flight via indirect contact with an asymptomatic patient.”

Some airlines are looking at ways to minimise the need for touchpoints in a toilet.

Japan’s All Nippon Airways teamed up with an aircraft interior designer to produce a working model of the “elbow doorknob”.

Instead of pulling the usual silver door handle, a new spring allows you to push the door in with your elbow. Inside the toilet, a familiar-looking sliding knob allows users to lock the door. The larger door handle then allows the user to push the door open when they are finished.

Sensors for the toilet and sink would make the whole experience touch-free, and therefore more germ-free.

Boeing has also trialled a self-cleaning toilet which uses three seconds of ultraviolet light to kill 99.99 per cent of all lavatory germs after every use, reports CNN.