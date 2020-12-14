Bubble a lifeline for South Island tourism and hospitality after 'hellish' 2020

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday they are working towards launching a quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia in early 2021.

South Island tourism and hospitality businesses are breathing a sigh of relief at the news a trans-Tasman bubble is on track to open in the first quarter of 2021.

However, some warn they need certainty around the date borders will reopen to plan for an influx of visitors.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday Cabinet had agreed “in principle” to establish quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand but would not give a date for the earliest it could be in place.

Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult said the Australian travel bubble would likely be the saviour of many businesses in the district.

“They have taken about as much as they can, and there will be some failures coming beyond February and March if we don't have some surety of the Australian market returning.”

Stuff Fox Glacier Guiding chief executive Rob Jewell says tourism numbers have been too low for businesses to survive.

Queenstown's hospitality industry has been the hardest hit in New Zealand by border closures with new figures revealing a 27.8 per cent decline in revenue between April and June.

In 2019, Australians accounted for about 30 per cent of international visitors to Queenstown but in winter they were almost 50 per cent.

Westland mayor Bruce Smith said an Australian travel bubble was exactly what West Coast tourism operators needed, particularly in Fox Glacier and Franz Josef Glacier, where international tourism previously made up 95 per cent of business.

Stuff Queenstown mayor Jim Boult says businesses will need certainty around the trans-Tasman bubble opening date.

However, it was disappointing a date had not yet been set, he said.

“Operators in Fox and Franz are crying out for a date, so they can plan. There is no question that Fox and Franz are in dire straits. I am getting some distressed calls.

“While unemployment has dropped to zero because of the Jobs For Nature system that was put in place with DOC, which has worked really well ... the bottom line is there is no-one there.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a travel bubble with Australia was likely to open in early 2021at the final post Cabinet press conference for the year 2020.

Fox Glacier Guiding chief executive Rob Jewell said he was “fizzing” after hearing the news the bubble could open in the first quarter of 2021.

It would be a lifeline after a “hellish” year, he said.

The glaciers had not seen the domestic tourists needed to survive.

Supplied Westland mayor Bruce Smith says tourism operators are “crying out for a date” when the travel bubble with Australia will open.

“It has been seriously slow. We have been pretty quiet. It is grim.”

Christchurch NZ destination general manager Loren Heaphy said this was “incredibly positive news” for Christchurch businesses, which had been hit hard by Covid-19.

Australian visitors were worth $274 million in 2019, representing 20 per cent – the biggest share – of the international visitor market.

The full economic impact of the trans-Tasman bubble might take a few weeks to come, Heaphy said.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Christchurch NZ's destination general manager, Loren Heaphy, says the trans-Tasman bubble is “incredibly good news” for Christchurch.

“We do anticipate the bubble first being filled up by Australians coming to visit friends and relatives so it might not show in leisure tourism but will be felt quite quickly in retail and hospitality.”

Christchurch NZ had a marketing campaign ready to launch in the Australian market as soon as the date for the bubble to open was confirmed, she said.

NZ Ski chief executive Paul Anderson said it would be “amazing” to see a trans-Tasman bubble in place before the 2021 ski season opened in June.

Supplied NZ Ski chief executive Paul Anderson says Australian visitors spend more than locals on the skifields.

Australian skiers and snowboarders accounted for about 40 per cent of visitors at the Coronet Peak and Remarkables ski areas near Queenstown in a normal season.

They spent about 20 per cent more than New Zealanders on skifield products and were also higher spenders at local businesses.

Overall skifield visits in 2020 were down by about one-third.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel was unavailable for comment.