Covid-19: Good timing with trans-Tasman bubble but it is still a dangerous time for New Zealand, public health expert Michael Baker says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday they are working towards launching a quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia in early 2021.

After months of flirting with the idea, a trans-Tasman bubble looks like it is coming soon. But the threat of Covid-19 still looms and New Zealand is not in the clear yet, one public health expert warns.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday the wheels are in motion to finalise a quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia by early 2021. The “in principle” agreement is awaiting approval by Australia’s Cabinet and is reliant on both countries containing the virus.

Professor Michael Baker, a public health expert from the University of Otago, believes the timing is right with the bubble and could have even happened sooner. But the threat of Covid-19 remains.

“I think it is ... a dangerous time for New Zealand,” he said.

Dean Lewins/AAP Kiwis are already able to travel quarantine-free to almost all Australian states and territories.

“What is happening now, of course, is the world is getting more split in terms of disease risk.”

Two Australian states – New South Wales and the Northern Territory – deemed New Zealand low risk in October and launched a one-way quarantine-free travel arrangement. Since then, most states and territories have opened their borders to Kiwi travellers. Queensland was the latest state to reopen.

New Zealand’s borders have remained tightly sealed to all outsiders since February.

The decision to reopen the country to international travellers does not mean the risk has been eliminated completely.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Professor Michael Baker warns New Zealand is not in the clear yet, even if it starts reopening its borders to certain countries.

“We are absolutely not in the clear by any means,” Baker said.

He estimates it will be months before there is any significant transmission decline internationally. “The risk is still there.”

While New Zealand continues to work towards elimination – there were no new cases reported on Monday – the virus continues to rage around the world.

The United States, which has led the world for the most deaths and infections, recorded a daily increase of 219,510 cases at the weekend, contributing to the global infection count of 72.2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Baker and his colleagues at the University of Otago have proposed the use of a traffic light system to determine the risk at the border. The system, which was rolled out across Europe in October, proposes ranking destinations – green, amber or red – based on the level of community transmission.

Red countries are places experiencing large amounts of community transmission, green countries are those handling the virus quite well.

The US, for example, would be shaded red and arrivals might have to adhere to stringent requirements. Australia and the Pacific Islands would be green zones, with arrivals possibly only needing to take a Covid-19 test and complete home quarantine.

Creating a quarantine-free bubble with Australia may free up a lot of capacity within the designated managed isolation and quarantine facilities. Baker explained these spaces may then be filled with people travelling from higher-risk countries.

“If anything ... we are going to see more imported cases into New Zealand over the next few months and it actually makes it quite a dangerous time because of the complacency that might start to set in.”

New Zealand has already made arrangements to introduce a quarantine-free travel agreement with the Cook Islands. This is likely to take effect before the Australian agreement.

A start date is yet to be announced for the Australian bubble.