Covid-19: What needs to happen before the trans-Tasman bubble can inflate?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday they are working towards launching a quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia in early 2021.

EXPLAINER: The trans-Tasman bubble is closer to inflating than it ever has been in the past year. But there are still a few creases to be ironed out before the first quarantine-free flight arrives from Australia.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the Government’s plans to establish a safe travel zone with Australia within the first quarter of 2021.

A date is yet to be set for when the first flight can touch down without the requirement of mandatory quarantine on arrival, but the wheels are in motion.

“Officials have been working on a range of matters and good progress has been made,” Ardern said at Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference.

READ MORE:

* Government keen to get trans-Tasman travel back in time for Easter, but fish hooks remain

* Travel bubble with Australia coming in early 2021, prime minister says

* Travel industry says kia orana to Cook Islands, 'now let's get the trans-Tasman bubble going'



One requirement that has already been shared publicly is quarantine-free travel only applying to places that have recorded 28 days of no community transmission.

So what needs to happen before the first Aussies are welcome across the border?

Chris McKeen/Stuff On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the Government’s plans to establish a safe travel zone with Australia within the first quarter of 2021. (File photo)

Australia needs to agree

Cabinet agreed on Monday to pursue a trans-Tasman bubble, but it still needs approval from their Australian counterparts.

Ardern said the agreement is pending confirmation from the Australian Cabinet.

Wellington Airport’s general manager of corporate affairs Jenna Raeburn said she’s hopeful the deal will get the tick of approval, considering a number of states and territories have already opened their borders to New Zealanders.

The National Cabinet held its final meeting for the year on December 11 and won’t be meeting again until February 5, so the agreement may not be finalised until the new year aligning with when Ardern indicated a date may be set.

Contingency plan in place

A plan needs to be created and ready to be rolled out should outbreaks occur on either end of the bubble.

“If we end up with tens of thousands of New Zealanders in Australia then we would not be able to bring them back through our managed isolation facilities,” Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday.

Alternative arrangements will need to be put in place. Pressed on this issue, Ardern suggested they could look at bringing back home self-isolation requirements.

“This is one of the issues that we have to satisfy ourselves as a Cabinet that we have contingency in place that matches the risk ... if there was a sudden outbreak,” the prime minister said.

“These are things we don’t take lightly.”

The Government is also in the process of finalising a resurgence plan that would cover what happens if outbreaks emerge in the community over summer. This is due to be publicly released on Tuesday.

Airport preparations

Before quarantine-free flights take off, a lot of work needs to happen behind the scenes at the country’s international airports.

Hipkins is heading to Auckland Airport on Tuesday to discuss how this kind of travel arrangement might work logistically.

“Nobody wants to see travellers coming from a safe zone country mixing with travellers who are coming from somewhere else,” he said.

Wellington Airport’s Raeburn agreed. “Airlines and airports need to be ready.” The capital’s airport has been ready to roll our safe travel measures to the Cook Islands and Australia for several months.

”We have invested heavily in new infrastructure and processes to make safe travel zones work.

”We will be prepared to go as soon as the Government and airlines can confirm arrangements.”

Auckland Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood explained the airport began the process of creating separate passenger pathways earlier in the year.

The international terminal has been separated into two self-contained processing zones with a safe travel area used exclusively by travellers coming from safe travel destinations.

There is a second self-contained zone called the health management area used by travellers entering into managed isolation and quarantine, and travellers transiting through Auckland.

“These physical works in the terminal are now complete and alongside our airline partners and government agencies, we have been operationally testing the separation,” Littlewood said.

“Auckland Airport will be prepared to implement passenger separation once the Government is ready to allow quarantine-free travel.”

Airline preparations

The airlines operating these flights need a notice period to get back up and running at the required capacity.

Hipkins explained airlines have staff on furlough and aircraft grounded, so time is needed to retrain staff under current requirements, and get the planes ready to fly.

Airline crew flying the routes within the safe travel zones will need to be separated from crew working on services around the rest of the world. This will require some logistical rearranging and timetable shuffling.