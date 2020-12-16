10 of the strangest names for airlines

While it may be a tough time to start an airline with the aviation industry still in turmoil thanks to Covid, one plucky operator in Bulgaria is doing just that. The name? GullivAir.

With plans to fly regularly scheduled flights to New York, Toronto, and Delhi from Sofia, the uniquely monikered airline is already raising some eyebrows. One wag has christened any future regional service as the “Lilliputian Express”.

But GullivAir is far from the strangest name for an airline – here are 10 others that (somehow) got approved.

SCAT Airlines (Kazakhstan)

Probably one of the most famous “that can’t be the real name” airlines is the unforgettable-even-though-you-wish-you-could – SCAT Airlines.

The full name is Special Cargo Air Transport, so it’s not even a Kazakh-to-English misunderstanding, they just forgot to look up the acronym. Of course, the Kazakhs may just be really into vocal jazz singing.

123RF Wizz Air is a budget airline in Europe.

Wizz Air (Hungary)

The PR gurus behind one of Europe’s biggest budget carriers could have also looked at Urban Dictionary before naming their airline.

Ransome Airlines (US)

Asking for trouble was this now-defunct airline, especially as it was around when planes were targetted a lot more by hostage-takers.

Founded in 1967 by J. Dawson Ransome, the airline acted as a feeder for many of the bigger players like Pan Am and Delta. The brand was eventually retired in the mid-1980s and no, the airline was never hijacked.

Bearskin Airlines Bearskin Airlines operates a Fairchild Metroliner.

Bearskin Airlines (Canada)

Who else but Canada could come up with Bearskin Airlines? With a tag line of “Let the Bear take you there”, which will no doubt raise a smile in the LGBT+ community, this regional airline is based in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Air Sahara (India)

While the name sounds fine, the fact this Indian airline never flew anywhere near Africa is ... strange.

U-Land Airlines (Taiwan)

Well, that’s a relief.

Comair (South Africa)

Probably unfairly on the list, but I bet you’re thinking of a long-haired Nicolas Cage right now.

1Time (South Africa)

Staying in South Africa, this airline's name didn’t exactly inspire repeat business (although you may end up singing Killing Me Softly by the Fugees). 1Time is a South African expression meaning “yes” or "for real" –the airline went bust in 2012.

EMcCutchan/wikimedia commons Hooters Air ceased operations in 2006.

Hooters Air (US)

With a slogan of “Fly a mile high with us”, well, that gives you an idea who this short-lived airline was pitched at.

Aimed squarely at the gentlemen who frequent its chain of restaurants in the US, Hooters Air lasted for just over three years, flying mainly golfers to courses around Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

klever/wikimedia commons Gandalf Airlines was a regional airline based near Milan, Italy.

Gandalf Airlines (Italy)

A wizard is never late, nor is he early. He arrives precisely when he means to.

It’s a pity we never got to hear Sir Ian McKellen say those words while doing adverts for this Italian regional airline. Gandalf Airlines went to the Undying Lands i.e bust in 2004.

MOM AIRLINES MOM Air - all an elaborate hoax.

Honourable mention: MOM Air (Iceland)

In a year as bewildered as 2020, it seemed entirely plausible that an airline called MOM would be announced.

It offered a heap of enticements including free cancellations and cheap standby seats, free tickets on every flight, and a pledge to improve gender equality and help the environment. It also said it would charge for toilet paper and life jackets(!). Yes, it was all a hoax, an artist’s spoof on the recently defunct Icelandic airline WOW Air.