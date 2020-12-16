Government officials 'don't understand' the importance of tourism to NZ

New Zealand had about 20,000 tourism businesses pre-Covid and more than 300 applied for Government grants designed to save key attractions.

A briefing paper recommending further direct funding to ailing tourism businesses be ruled out shows the industry's importance is not recognised, a tourism industry spokesman said.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) advisory to incoming Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said instead new taxes on tourists should be considered to cover costs.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) chief executive Chris Roberts said he was not surprised at the recommendations as they reflected the economic views of senior MBIE officials.

“We got a very different impression reading the briefing from Tourism New Zealand, which more highlights the huge value and benefits that tourism brings.”

The MBIE briefing paper said the industry had already benefited from the wage subsidy, a $400 million Tourism Recovery Package, including the Strategic Tourism Asset Protection Programme (STAPP) and waived Department of Conservation (DOC) concession fees for using conservation land.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff More visitor user charges are proposed as a means to pay tourism costs met by taxpayers and ratepayers.

Any further direct support should be given as loans rather than grants to share the risk between the taxpayer and the businesses involved, the report says.

Roberts said $160m of the STAPP funding was locked up as potential loans for 130 previously selected businesses, most of whom received a $500,000 government grant and only planned to draw down the loan as a last resort.

“That's $160m that could be spent helping the industry now.”

He hoped the Government did not rule out direct assistance in the future as there were still many unknowns as the country headed into 2021, including the opening of borders.

“We do know that we need tourism businesses to survive and it will be more costly to New Zealand to let a significant part of the industry go under.”

Suggestions for greater use of user charges, targeted taxes and levies on visitors to help pay the costs of tourism dismissed the TIA’s preference for the Government to use GST earned from tourism to fix issues, Roberts said.

supplied Chris Roberts, chief executive of Tourism Industry Aotearoa, says the authors of a MBIE briefing paper do not understand the importance of tourism.

Proposals for vouchers to assist New Zealanders to pay for transport, accommodation and tourism activities, were supported.

However, support mechanisms may not be required if a travel bubble opened with Australia in early 2021, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern suggested this week.

A spokeswoman for Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said he was aware of the travel voucher idea earlier and had discussed it with TIA, which raised it with both him and MBIE officials.

But the Government had gone with direct and targeted assistance to tourism businesses instead, she said.

National Party tourism spokesman Todd McClay said the priority for the incoming government must be opening the border with Australia to allow visitors to enter.

He could not understand why it could take four months.

“Anything that can be done to help Kiwis enjoy themselves is important, but ... will never replace international tourism.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff National Party tourism spokesman Todd McClay says the Government's top priority must be opening the Australian bubble.

McClay did not want to see user charges implemented.

“We need to send a signal to the world that we want them to send people here.”

According to the MBIE briefing, tourism directly contributes 6 per cent of New Zealand’s total value-added gross domestic product.

Its export value was $17.2 billion in the year to March 2019, or 20 per cent of export earnings.

It says tourism directly employed 230,000 people – more than 8 per cent of the nation’s workforce – in 2019. Another 6 per cent of the workforce was employed in industries providing goods and services to tourism businesses.

This year’s border closures reduced tourism spend by 40 per cent, and the impacts of Covid-19 were likely to last longer and be more significant than on other sectors, it says.